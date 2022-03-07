Xi’s close connection to the people of the northern grasslands __ (cctv.com)

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) — President Xi Jinping on Saturday stressed ethnic unity and efforts to forge a strong sense of belonging to the Chinese nation at the annual session of the People’s Congress. National Assembly (APN), the supreme legislative body.

Joining the deliberations with fellow lawmakers from the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed that ethnic unity is the lifeline. of all ethnic groups in the country.

Xi himself is a member of the delegation of legislators from the North China Autonomous Region. This is the fifth consecutive year that Xi has joined the delegation’s deliberations at the “two sessions”.

His interactions with fellow legislators and his remarks gave impetus to the pursuit of ethnic unity, ecological security, and high-quality development in the prairie region.

FOSTERING A SENSE OF COMMUNITY FOR THE CHINESE NATION



Ethnic unity is one of the main topics Xi has repeatedly stressed when joining deliberations with Inner Mongolia lawmakers over the past five years.

Noting that a strong sense of community is the key to ethnic unity, Xi said efforts should be made to strengthen this sense by deepening education on ethnic unity.

“It is our common responsibility to maintain ethnic unity,” Narengtuya, an NPC lawmaker from the city of Bayannur, Inner Mongolia, said in response to Xi’s remarks.

Every year, Narengtuya, an elementary school teacher, visited schools and businesses to share with locals her thoughts on ethnic unity, such as the importance of learning and using Mandarin Chinese.

Ethnic unity and harmony have been an important feature of Inner Mongolia. The village of Xiaomiaozi in the city of Chifeng, in the east of the region, has inhabitants of different ethnic groups, such as Mongols, Manchus and Han.

“We show great respect for each other’s customs in daily life,” said Zhao Huijie, village Party chief and member of the delegation.

“China is a unified nation made up of many ethnic groups. Only when all ethnic groups live in unity and harmony can there be a prosperous country, a stable society and a happy people” , Xi said during the deliberation on Saturday.

ECOLOGICAL SAFETY



Xi paid great attention to ecological protection and called on Inner Mongolia to build a “Great Green Wall.”

During his deliberations at the annual “two sessions” in 2018, Xi called on fellow Inner Mongolia lawmakers to strengthen protection of forests and wetlands, step up efforts to combat desertification and pollution, and build the “Great Green Wall” on the northern border. of the homeland.

During Saturday’s joint deliberation, he again stressed the will for ecological protection, calling on the region to relentlessly follow the path of high-quality development that prioritizes ecological conservation and pursues green development.

“We have had enough rainfall in the past two years, and the grass is growing very well,” said Wang Xiaohong, an NPC deputy from Tongliao town in the area. “The beautiful view with herds of sheep in the vast grassland under the blue sky made us more determined to protect the environment.”

Last year, Inner Mongolia planted 1.11 million hectares of grass, and the region will green more than 733,300 hectares of land with grass this year to bolster its reforestation efforts.

ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION



Xi also emphasized rural revitalization when interacting with lawmakers in the region.

In recent years, Zhang Jixin, NPC Deputy and Party Secretary of Zhongnanqu Village, Bayannur Town, has made full use of the village’s land and labor resources to develop the cattle industry, which has helped to reduce poverty and increase the incomes of more than 3,000 people. households in and around the village.

During his deliberations with lawmakers in the region last year, Xi urged the resource-rich region to step up efforts to adjust the economic structure.

According to the region’s development and reform commission, Inner Mongolia will promote the large-scale development of new energy such as wind power and solar power. By 2030, the total amount of new energy generation will exceed that of thermal power generation under its “green transformation”.

The region also plans to promote its energy efficiency through the development of information technologies such as cloud computing, big data and the Internet of Things, according to the commission.