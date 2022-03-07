Donald Trump suggests putting the Chinese flag on American planes to bomb Russia





Train a nuclear power with a huge army in a fight? What could go wrong? (Photo: Getty Images)

Donald Trump has suggested that the US military could disguise its planes using Chinese flags and then use them to bomb Russia.

He joked that starting a war with China could distract Moscow and end its invasion of Ukraine.

Trump made the comments during the Republican National Committees Retreat in New Orleans on Saturday night.

He suggested putting the Chinese flag on American F-22 planes and using them to bomb crap out of Russia.

The crowd laughed as the former president said: And then we say, China did it. Then they start fighting with each other, and we sit and watch.

Trump also called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine a massive crime against humanity and described the NATO alliance as a paper tiger.

While in the White House, he repeatedly criticized the military alliance and nearly withdrew the United States from the treaty.

Trump joked that distracting Russia with a war with China could end his invasion of Ukraine (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

Trump seems to have changed his tune a bit, after describing Putin’s moves as brilliant and savvy as troops crossed the border into Ukraine.

Predictably, the one-term president then lambasted fake media and some Republicans for misrepresenting his remarks.

He added: They know that this terrible war against Ukraine would never have happened under my leadership.

This week, Trump also claimed he got along very well with Putin and said he wouldn’t have dared to invade Ukraine while in office because he hit Moscow.

At last week’s Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump voiced his support for the proud people of Ukraine and called President Volodymyr Zelensky a brave man.

He added: God bless them, they are indeed brave, because everyone understands that this horrible disaster would never have happened if our election had not been rigged and if I was president.

