Indian Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with Ukrainian President and Russian President today





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak by phone today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prime Minister Modi will meet with the Ukrainian President in the morning, and with Russian President Putin in the afternoon. Today’s talks come amid the ongoing Russian offensive against Ukraine and multiple demands from the Ukrainian side, including the Ukrainian foreign minister, for New Delhi to play a more active role. Over the weekend, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contact Russian President Putin to stop the ongoing invasion of his country. READ ALSO | ‘We will not forgive. We won’t forget’: Ukraine’s Zelensky says Russian bombing plans ‘deliberate killing’ Underlining the “special relations” between India and Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in response to WION’s question, said: “All countries that have special relations with India can appeal to President Putin, Prime Minister Modi, we call on him to continue reaching out to President Putin and explaining to him that this war is against everyone’s interest.” So far, Indian Prime Minister Modi has held talks twice with the Russian President and once with the Ukrainian President. During his first conversation with President Putin on February 24, the Prime Minister called for an end to the violence and a return to the path of diplomatic negotiations. It was on February 24 that Russia began the invasion of Ukraine. While the safety of Indian nationals has been the main focus of the talks, Prime Minister Modi has, during the talks, emphasized “honest and sincere dialogue”, according to the Indian side’s reading. The second conversation took place last week. But for India, the biggest concern remains the approximately 500 Indian students stranded in Sumy. India has launched “Operation Ganga” to evacuate its nationals from the war-torn country who crossed over to neighboring countries like Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova. IN PHOTOS | What are Czech hedgehogs? : homemade obstacles that can destroy Russian tanks Under ‘Operation Ganga’, so far 76 flights have brought over 15,920 Indians back to India. Of these 76 flights, 13 flights landed in the last 24 hours. A total of more than 21,000 Indians have exited Ukraine since the notice was issued in January 2022. Among them, 19,920 Indians have already reached India. WATCH | Zelensky urges people to continue resistance as Russia builds military columns near Kyiv

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/india-news/indian-pm-modi-to-hold-talks-with-ukraine-president-russian-president-today-459732 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos