Prosecutors resigned after New York prosecutor said he wasn’t ready to move forward with Trump’s indictment





By Kara Scannel

Two top prosecutors leading the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his firm have resigned after the Manhattan District Attorney said he was not ready to authorize an indictment against the former president, said a person familiar with the investigation.

Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, two lead prosecutors on the team, resigned last month – a day after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg informed them he was not ready to pursue criminal charges . The resignations followed weeks of internal debates and discussions about the strength of the evidence against Trump and the ability to prove a crime.

Prosecutors have been investigating Trump and the Trump Organization and whether they misled lenders, insurers and others by providing them with false or misleading financial statements about property values.

The abrupt resignations last month of top prosecutors cast doubt on the future of the investigation, as a special grand jury convened last year is due to expire at the end of April.

Bragg’s office reiterated that the investigation, which was launched by Bragg’s predecessor, Cy Vance Jr., is ongoing. Susan Hoffinger, an experienced lawyer, was appointed to lead the investigation team.

The New York Times first reported that the resignations followed a decision by Bragg to stop presenting evidence to the grand jury.

The strength of the evidence against Trump has been debated by attorneys in the office for months, CNN reported. Some prosecutors, including Dunne and Pomerantz, believed there was enough evidence to indict, while others, including some career prosecutors, were skeptical of the possibility of securing a conviction at trial, in part at because of the difficulty in proving criminal intent, people familiar with the matter said. On the one hand, some prosecutors thought Trump was speaking with a lot of hyperbole, but it was unclear whether they could show he acted with intent to defraud.

Prosecutors also did not have a victim who lost money because of Trump’s misrepresentations, people familiar with it said, a case that could give the jury pause. Still, some lawyers firmly believed that Trump should be held accountable and that the case was worth bringing even if they stood to lose, the people said.

Multiple factors were at play, including the absence of a key Trump Organization insider cooperating with the investigation who, at trial, could guide the jury through the evidence, these people said. The possible value of using Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney who in congressional testimony alleged that Trump inflated and devalued the value of assets to his advantage, was also discussed with the Bragg team, the people said. Cohen pleaded guilty to nine counts, including lying to Congress. While he was once close to Trump, his condemnation and public statements critical of Trump would give the defense ammunition to aim to discredit him. The Times first reported that Cohen’s potential role as a witness factored into Bragg’s decision.

In recent weeks, Bragg has been told that attorneys for the investigative team believe they have gathered enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump committed crimes, a person familiar with the matter said.

But on February 22, Bragg informed the prosecution team that he was not ready to authorize charges against the former president, the person said. The next day, Pomerantz and Dunne resigned. Bragg’s office maintained that the investigation is ongoing. They added lawyers to the team.

