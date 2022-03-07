Prime Minister Imran Khan launches Ehsaas ration reduction program





On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Ehsaas Riyayat RationScheme aimed at providing a monthly subsidy of 30% on daily use items to 20 million households. will be significantly reduced.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said helping the poor is the best aspect of humanity and is in line with the commandments of the Almighty and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace_be_upon_him).

Read more: World Bank grants $600 million for expansion of Ehsaas program

PM expressed satisfaction with Ehsaas Welfare program

He was pleased that the socio-social program of Ehsaas provided financial assistance to deserving people in the pandemic, which was internationally recognized.

:98 #Ehsaas3Years pic.twitter.com/dkTuGMwijc

— Ehsaas (@Ehsaas_Pk) March 7, 2022

The Prime Minister praised the progress made by the Ehsaas initiative, which aims to reduce poverty in the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan said needy women received 98% of the cash assistance provided under the Ehsaas scheme.

He said the country could not prosper until resources were allocated to empowering women, especially in education and health. The Prime Minister asked citizens to pay their taxes, promising that all funds will be used for their welfare and development.

He claimed that despite rising global oil prices, Pakistan’s commodity rate was still lower than the rest of the world. He added that the government has just announced a major subsidy on petrol and diesel to relieve consumers.

Imran Khan said the government’s national health insurance scheme was a big step in making free medical treatment more accessible to the general public. Senator Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Social Welfare, said the Ehsaas initiative has completed three successful years while respecting the principles of transparency.

In a tweet on Sunday, Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the program would initially benefit around 2 million people by offering a 30% monthly subsidy on groceries. He said the distribution of cash aid of Rs. 71 billion under the Ehsas Kifalat scheme would also start from Monday.

Read more: Prime Minister launches Koi Bhuka Na Soye under Ehsaas program

Registration can be done via the Ehsaas online portal

Regarding the modalities of the recently launched Ehsas ration scheme, Dr Sania said the ministry is providing step-by-step guidance to deserving families and grocers, adding that the survey will identify beneficiaries.

She went on to say that low income families will register on the portal with their computerized national identity card number and the mobile phone number issued there and only one family member can register. on the portal.

Nishtar also warned people to beware of any fake text messages or phone calls and called on the media to provide maximum information to the public on the website in relation to the ration cut programme.

Read more: The World Bank doubles its aid to the Ehsaas program

She said that the whole world is going through an economic crisis because of the coronavirus, and that Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing all he can to help people overcome their financial difficulties, adding that the ration reduction program will help control the inflation and solve economic problems. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/pm-imran-khan-launches-the-ehsaas-ration-discount-scheme/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos