Nadia’s student seeks help from Narendra Modis for college admission





A Nadia medical student who returned home on Sunday from war-torn Ukraine has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for special arrangements regarding his admission to an Indian private or government college from where he can complete his studies. Arko Samaddar from Santipur was a first-year medical student at Zaporizhzhia State Medical University in the small Ukrainian town of Zaporizhzhia when his studies were interrupted by the ongoing war.

He submitted his appeal on Sunday through the PMO’s public grievance portal, within five hours of his return, echoing the wider concerns of around 18,000 Indian medical students in Ukraine. I don’t know what the future holds for students like me. The picture is unclear, I have no idea if we will ever be able to return to Ukraine to resume studies, Arko said. This uncertainty kept me anxious throughout my journey home. I realized that unless our central government is supportive, completing my medical course will be literally impossible. I have written a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office requesting admission to a medical school in the country, or to make a similar arrangement in any other country with the required infrastructure, the youngster added. There is a glimmer of hope. I saw a video on social media in which Union Minister VK Singh announced in Poland that students (from Ukrainian colleges) would be welcomed to medical colleges in India, Arko added on an optimistic note. Last week, the Indian Medical Association asked the Prime Minister to welcome back medical students to Indian campuses by increasing seats in all public and private medical schools by at least 2-5% as a single measurement. In his appeal to Modi, Arko wrote: There is no sign of the end of the ongoing war, and no one knows when restoration work will begin in Ukraine. But, it is certain that students like me would suffer a huge loss of school year if the war did not end. Sir, in such a situation, I would like to humbly request you to make special alternative arrangements for students like me who are studying in Ukraine so that we can at least complete our medical courses, preferably by studying in India. Sir, please help us gain admission to any private or public medical colleges in the country so that we can continue to pursue our dream, or at least make an alternative arrangement by negotiating with any other country that can admit us and help complete our medical courses. Fellow medical students Nisha Biswas, from Habra, and Ripon Sardar, from Swarupnagar in northern 24 Parganas, also returned home on Sunday morning and are considering a similar request to the Prime Minister. It is true that accommodating 18,000 students is a difficult task… But the Center should think about it because the situation (in Ukraine) is not expected to normalize this year, said Nisha. Arkos’ father, Kamal Samaddar, an employee of the postal service, agrees: only the Center can offer a solution. We hope that along with the Centre, the state government will also take up the matter with the Medical Council of India. Ripon’s father, Anarul Sardar, a farmer by profession, who last year sold farmland worth Rs 10 lakh to pay school fees of Rs 35 lakh, said: I am not in able to send my son back to Ukraine. Unless the Center steps in with help, my son’s studies so far will fall through.

