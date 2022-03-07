Will Merrick Garland be able to find his inner Zelensky and prevent the Americas from descending into Putinism?





Our world loves mystery, what else explains the boundless popularity of true crime podcasts? and yet he rarely seems to need Sherlock Holmes when it comes to unraveling the great political crimes of the 21st century, which are unfolding in broad daylight.

Exhibit A in 2022 is the alarming story arc of Russian Vladimir Putin, who told the world during his rapid rise in the late 1990s that his plan was to reverse the loss of prestige and power that accompanied the breakup of the USSR. Putin has since spent two decades executing this project with increasing brutality, including his little-contested invasions of Georgia in 2008 and Ukrainian Crimea in 2014, and his barbaric bombings of Syria in the late 2010s. the question that hangs over the current war crimes of Russian dictators in Kyiv and Kharkiv is less a question of why? and more, when could this downward spiral have been stopped?

Now consider the curious case of the rise of authoritarianism in the United States.

It only cut through the (understandable) clutter of Ukraine coverage end-to-end for a few hours last week, but the House committee conducted an exhaustive investigation, if so far mostly behind the scenes on what really happened with January 6th. 2021, the insurgency on Capitol Hill dropped its own metaphorical bombshell, equal if not superior in political tonnage to TNT’s most damning Richard Nixons Watergate moments.

In what could have been a little-noticed legal filing in a lawsuit seeking records from attorney John Eastman who advised then-President Donald Trump on the declaration of a national emergency that would have thwarted legitimate victory advocates President Bidens’ 2020 election for the House panel said they had already compiled enough evidence proving that POTUS 45 was involved in a criminal scheme that included a concerted effort to prevent Congress from certifying Bidens’ victory on January 6, as well as a fraud by describing the election as stolen.

Douglas Letter, House General Counsel, wrote in the court filing that the Jan. 6 investigation already provides, at a minimum, a good faith basis for concluding that President Trump violated the law against obstruction of Congress. , adding: The select committee also has a good faith basis for concluding that the president and his campaign members engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Sometimes in law, and also in journalism, the most powerful thing you can do is not so much to reveal things that people didn’t know, but to affirm the truth of what we already knew but that we were reluctant to say out loud. The Totally Fraudulent Nature Of Trumps Big Lie On Massive 2020 Voter Irregularities Laughed About 50 Ridiculous Lost Lawsuits And The Shocking Role A Sitting President Played In Urging An Angry Mob To March Against The Capitol On 6 January happened in blinding broad daylight. Last week, House attorneys essentially filed a brief alleging the nudity of the Emperor’s new clothes.

It happened the same week that remarkably damning new evidence emerged to dot some of the ests and cross some of the ts in the plot by Trump and his top associates to attempt what would have been the first coup. to prevent peaceful transfer. of presidential power in American history.

In a Washington courtroom, Joshua James, a 34-year-old Alabama regional leader of the Oath Keepers, a heavily populated radical militia-like group of former (and some current) soldiers and cops, pleaded guilty to the serious charge of seditious conspiracy. James admitted that just after the November 2020 election, he worked with Oath Keepers chief Stewart Rhodes and others to block a Bidens victory, after Rhodes said we wouldn’t get through this without a war civil.

It was, significantly enough, the first time in more than two decades that federal prosecutors had secured a conviction for seditious conspiracy, but perhaps the greatest significance lies in the possibility that in unraveling the role of guards of the January 6 oath, James could imply higher-up figures. That includes longtime Trump associate for whom Oath Keepers provided security, political provocateur Roger Stone. Indeed, there are Jan. 5 photos of James himself guiding Stone around DC in a golf cart.

Then, almost at the right time, a documentarian appeared with extensive video footage of Stone on January 6 and the days leading up to the uprising, openly discussing the plot to derail Bidens’ electoral certification, then asking for a presidential pardon for those who stormed the Capitol. The Washington Post said some 20 hours of tapes reviewed by its reporters showed Stone in contact with far-right groups at the center of the insurgency and assured them that he continued to have the ear of Trump, who recently pardoned Stone.

Indeed, the documentary film also links Stone to the Oath Keeper James, showing the two men together just before the uprising in the Stones Suite of the Willard Hotel, not far from the so-called command center where other members of the circle restrained Trump have devised a strategy. Stone told the Post that his story took the quotes out of context and that he was not involved in any criminal activity, but the looks are damning and apparently Stone thought so, too. He hastily fled DC on January 6, saying on film that he feared Bidens then announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland, explaining, He’s not a friend.

Maybe, but more than a year into the new administration, Garland hasn’t done anything to suggest he’s Roger Stones’ nemesis either. Indeed, a federal investigation that has so far resulted in charges against more than 700 small fish has caught no larger swamp creature than James or Rhodes, who have pleaded not guilty to the same conspiracy charge. seditious. The great Kahunas Stone, his friend Michael Flynn, Trump Jan. 6 advisers like Eastman, Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon, as well as Trump himself have not been charged (although Bannon is on trial for ignoring the subpoena to appear from House committees), and legal observers have seen little evidence that such a probe is well advanced.

That, in a nutshell, is the real meaning of last week’s legal filing by the House committee. In announcing its strong evidence of Trump’s criminality around Jan. 6, the committee also made it all but inevitable that it would eventually send a criminal referral against Trump to the Garlands Justice Department. That will likely come after public hearings, likely this spring, that will lay out the United States’ case against Donald J. Trump. The pressure will mount on Garland to do something America has never done to charge a president with a crime.

That’s why what’s happening right now in Ukraine should be a game-changer. We are witnessing, in real time, the moral implosion of a powerful nuclear-armed nation that finds itself several years further down the burrow of authoritarianism than the United States. Putin’s delirious but deadly invasion of a sovereign democracy has raised the question: how do you stop a madman? And when? In the Sundays Washington Post, veteran journalist Dan Balz reports that Americas Western allies’ greatest concern in working so closely with the Biden administration against Russia is their fear that American voters or American vote counters will fire Trump. in the White House in 2024.

Yet fear has governed our own response to Trump’s criminality. The latest deer in these headlines was newly elected Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who stunned his top career workers by halting their ongoing criminal investigation into Trump’s role in the Trump Organization’s questionable finances. . It’s entirely legitimate to worry that the milquetoast-y Garland that prosecutors have already pulled their Trump-related shots from in other cases is the next spooked deer standing on the pavement between Jan. 6 and real justice.

One of the few bright spots to emerge from the horrors unfolding in Eastern Europe is a reminder to a politics-weary world of what real courage looks like, in the unexpected personality of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A former comedian and actor, Zelensky has shown the power of looking straight into a camera and speaking straight truths about the barbarism of Putin’s invasion and the will of his own people to resist it. This is something some political leaders in the Americas, but especially Merrick Garland, faced with the decision of a lifetime, should watch and study. It’s because telling the plain truth about what Donald Trump has done and acting on it is the only surefire way to stop an American Putin.

