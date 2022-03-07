PM Modi inaugurates the Pune metro line; check itineraries and ticket prices here | Mobility News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pune metro line today (6 March). The foundation stone for the project was also laid by the Prime Minister on December 24, 2016. The Prime Minister inaugurated a 12 km section of the 32.2 km Pune Metro. railway project. The entire project is under construction at a total cost of over Rs 11,400 crore. On board the Pune metro with my young friends. pic.twitter.com/QZi0AL0Uv2 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 6, 2022 “Aboard the Pune metro with my young friends,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. The Prime Minister inaugurated the Pune Metro rail project around 11:30 a.m. “This project aims to provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune, the officials said. He will also inaugurate and inspect an exhibit at Garware metro station and undertake a metro ride to Anandnagar metro station. It will also lay the foundation stone for the rejuvenation and pollution reduction projects of the Mula-Mutha River. PM Modi will also inaugurate 100 e-buses and e-bus depots built in Baner. Also Read: Arunachal Hollongi Airport to be operational from August 15: Airport Authority of India At the end of December, Mahametro had set itself the goal of extending a network of 33.29 km in the city of Pune. So far, works of up to 11.97 km have been completed. Work on the remaining 21.32 km should be completed within the next ten months. Early next year, Punekars will be able to travel by metro across the city. Punekars will have the chance to travel on the metros from tomorrow after the inauguration at the hands of the Prime Minister. The ticket price has been maintained at Rs 10 for three stations. After three stations, the ticket price will be Rs 20. That is, if you want to go from Pimpri to Fugewadi, you will have to pay Rs 20. A metro compartment can carry 325 people. A separate compartment will be reserved for women. (With agency contributions) Live #mute

