Colby Covington called Donald Trump ‘the greatest living American’

LAS VEGAS MMA star Colby Covington defeated friend-turned-foe Jorge Masvidal in resounding fashion Saturday at the electric UFC 272 event inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

When he showed up at the post-event press conference that Insider attended, he told reporters who he wanted to fight the next Dustin Poirier and spoke positively about former President Donald Trump.

Politics had long been injected into his welterweight fight against Masvidal.

Covington, after all, had visited Trump at the White House, and Masvidal campaigned alongside Donald Trump Jr. in 2020 on a “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour.

A media day that Insider attended earlier this week took a strange turn when fighters apparently argued over who was the bigger right winger.

And so it was no surprise to hear how Covington wanted to end the evening, as he said he looked forward to speaking to Trump soon. “It’s going to be a great conversation.”

Covington then called Trump “the greatest living American” and the “greatest president in history.”

He said: “The things he’s done for this country, all you liberals saying he didn’t watch inflation, look at our open borders, our fucking country is going to suck without him.

“So we need him in 2024. Trump 2024 and he’s going to come back and make America great again.”

As for when Covington might return to the Octagon, the 34-year-old is hoping for a July date that could coincide with International Fight Week in Las Vegas, the UFC’s showpiece event this summer.

The opponent he has in sight is Dustin Poirier, whom he called earlier in the evening.

