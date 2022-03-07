Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia Announces Ceasefire on Evacuations; PM Modi and Zelenskyy discuss developments in Ukraine: The Tribune India





PTI Tribune press service New Delhi, March 7 On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and sought his “support” for the evacuation of Indian students stranded in the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine. Around 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy amid intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops. During a phone conversation that lasted about 35 minutes, Prime Minister Modi thanked President Zelensky for the assistance provided by the Ukrainian government in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, official sources said. “Prime Minister Modi has requested the continued support of the Ukrainian government in the ongoing efforts for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sumy,” a source said of the talks. According to sources, the two leaders discussed the development of the situation in Ukraine. Modi appreciated the continued direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, they said. It was the second phone conversation between Modi and Zelenskyy after the start of the conflict in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Modi will also be the latest world leader to call for peace between Russia and Ukraine following pleas from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday. With the Indian and global economy at risk of sliding into recession if oil rises above $125 a barrel, Modi has in the past spoken to both Valdimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a bid to facilitate the evacuation of more than 20 000 Ukrainian nationals. asking them to take the path of diplomacy and dialogue. The Sensex fell more than 1,400 points in Monday’s opening session following reports that the United States is planning an embargo on Russian oil. Brent crude has already hit a 13-year high and is trading at around $128 a barrel. Modi’s conversation with the two presidents whose nations are at war comes at a time when India’s efforts to evacuate all citizens from Ukraine have entered a crucial phase. A team of Indian diplomats is stationed in the central part of Ukraine and buses have been requisitioned. The Ukrainians have indicated that they will facilitate the evacuation of students from the west of the country. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has already advised students to be prepared to leave at short notice. Due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace, evacuations are taking place via land borders. The Indian Embassy is also trying to determine the exact number of its citizens in Sumy. He asked all those who have not yet left the conflict zones in Ukraine to “urgently” fill out a form, with their personal details and location, to facilitate the evacuation. #narendra modi #russia ukraine war #valdimir putin #zelenskyy

