Prime Minister Imran Khan slams EU envoys, asks why bloc didn’t write letter to India on Kashmir





Opposing the letter written by European Union envoys to Pakistan asking Islamabad to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while criticizing the regional bloc, asked where those same countries when New Delhi broke international law in Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran spoke about the letter from the European Union envoy to Pakistan during a public rally in Tehsil Mailsi of Vehari district. Prime Minister Imran Khan was accompanied by CM Punjab Usman Buzdar and other government officials.

The Prime Minister told the people of Mailsi that, following the teachings of his parents, he had always believed that Pakistan should not be a slave to anyone.

EU ambassadors wrote a letter to Pakistan, asking us to issue an anti-Russian statement. I ask EU ambassadors ‘did you also write this letter to India?’ Prime Minister Imran said.

The Prime Minister reminded those attending the rally that Pakistan had helped the Western bloc throughout its War on Terror (WoT), adding that if it had been in power then, it would never have makes Pakistan a party to the war.

The country’s leader at the time supported the United States, Prime Minister Imran said. He wondered what Pakistan got out of supporting the West, apart from losing 80,000 of its citizens, displacing 3.5 million people and losing more than $100 billion. .

I ask the ambassadors to the EU, did you thank us? Did you say we helped you in your war? Did you like us?” Prime Minister Imran asked the EU envoys.

The Prime Minister reminded the emissaries that instead of thanking Pakistan, some people in the West have scapegoated Islamabad.

When India broke international law in Kashmir and abrogated Kashmir’s self-governing status, did any of you sever ties with India, end trade or criticize [New Delhi]? Prime Minister Imran asked.

What are we? Are we your slaves? Do we do what you say? wondered the prime minister.

He then asked residents of Mailsi why drone attacks took place in the country from 2008 to 2018.

Launching an attack on former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Imran said they did not stop drone attacks because their wealth was hidden in Western countries.

They feared that the day they would speak [the West] seize their properties. Now Russian assets in the West are being seized and they also fear this, Prime Minister Imran said.

The Prime Minister also noted that the terrorist attacks in the country were occurring as people whose family members were killed in the drone attacks were taking revenge on Pakistan “because they knew the attacks were being carried out with permission from Islamabad”.

The Prime Minister then said that Pakistan does not want enmity with anyone.

“We seek friendship with everyone,” he said, and reiterated that Pakistan is friendly with Russia, the United States, Europe, China and does not belong to any side. .

We are neutral [and] we will try to work with these countries to end the war in Ukraine. As the war hurts the country, the prices of oil, wheat and gas have soared, Prime Minister Imran said.

Prime Minister said Islamabad would not take part in any war but would be ‘a part of peace[ful] solution to the conflict. »

Prime Minister Imran denounces the opposition’s no-confidence decision

Turning his guns on the opposition no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Imran told the masses that the leaders had proposed the motion.

Starting with his arch-rival Nawaz Sharif, the prime minister reminded the public how the former prime minister acted like a ‘Bollywood star’ in a bid to leave the country.

If PML-N is listening to me, then think: can a jackal ever become a leader? Prime Minister Imran asked. The Prime Minister claimed that the PML-N was proposing the motion of no confidence as Nawaz was missed in Pakistan.

Targeting National Assembly opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister Imran said if anyone wants to know more about him, they should find Maqsood chaprasi.

Continuing to attack the PML-N, the prime minister said that Nawaz and his daughter Maryam are abusing the army while Shahbaz starts polishing all the boots he finds.

The times have changed. Shahbaz, whatever you do, you will have to say how 160 million rupees ended up in the accounts of your servants, the prime minister said, adding that the opposition leader was pushing the motion of no confidence as he feared that if his case is heard by the courts, would again be thrown in prison.

Criticizing PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Imran reminded people that the PPP leader became Mr. 10% within a year when Benazir Bhutto came to power.

Attacking Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the prime minister said he “does not wish to address him as ‘maulana’ because the title is for people who are respected”.

[Maulana Fazlur Rehman is someone] which makes money selling diesel permits, Prime Minister Imran said.

The prime minister went on to say that Fazl’s supporters accused him of being a Jewish agent, but he hit back, saying Jews don’t need to plot against Pakistan when Fazl and the band of thieves are in the country.

The Prime Minister added that he entered politics 25 years ago to challenge the gang,” and said he would continue until his last breath.

I will challenge them and I am ready for anything they do. But are you ready to face what I will do to you if your motion of no confidence fails, Prime Minister Imran said.

The game has only just begun

Responding to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and wrote that “the game has only just begun”.

“Why break down and look hysterical like Imran Khan? The game has only just begun, man and you’ve already lost it! Show yourself a man of sportsmanship!” she wrote.

‘No confidence motion will be a success’: Fazl

On the other hand, Fazl, while reacting to the Prime Minister’s speech, said that the no-confidence motion would be a success because the opposition has the majority on board, which is needed to provoke the movement.

“Federal ministers are trying to flee the country using money from the national treasury,” he added. Our motion has awakened the nation, so we will succeed in overthrowing the current government.”

