Reviews | Modi, unwilling to denounce Putin, turns trauma of Indian students fleeing Ukraine into campaign prop





But instead of showing compassion for these students, right-wing supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government found ways to blame the victims instead of Vladimir Putin, India’s largest arms supplier and a close ally of Modi. The story continues under the ad On the morning Russia invaded Ukraine, many widely watched Indian news channels couldn’t help but portray Putin as a decisive and capable strongman. A graphic readingYe Putin hai, ghar mein ghuske maarega (It’s Putin, it’s his principle to attack at home) a suitable sentence of a statement by Modi when he authorized airstrikes in Pakistan in 2019. The mood of nationalists helps explain why India has not strongly condemned Putin. Wednesday, India abstained on a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly which strongly deplored the aggression of Russia, as well as China and Pakistan. The story continues under the ad It is clear that India is caught in a difficult balancing act, where it must be viewed by the United States as sympathetic to the Ukrainian cause without disrupting relations with Russia. But it’s no secret that Putin and Modi are kindred spirits too. The two authoritarian rulers having met more than a dozen times since 2014. Both talk about blood and country and demand blind loyalty for their ultranationalist projects. The story continues under the ad Modi claimed the evacuation effort was only possible because of India’s new status as a rising power. (A Foreign Ministry spokesperson Recount journalists on Friday that more than 10,000 Indian nationals have already been repatriated). The crowd cheered as an MP claimed that everyone was pleading for Modi to stop the war, saying: He is considered a great world leader. It’s a matter of pride. On social media, Modi supporters spreading fake news claiming that Putin stopped the war for six hours in response to Modis’ influence. On the same day India failed to hold Russia accountable for the invasion at the United Nations, the young defense minister encouraged a group of weary evacuees from Ukraine. sing Glory to Narendra Modi in front of the press cameras.

