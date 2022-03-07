Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan blames EU for asking Pakistan to condemn Russia





On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan lambasted the European Union for asking Pakistan to vote against Russia in the special session of the United Nations General Assembly, asking if they considered Islamabad their “slave”.

According to reports, the heads of 22 diplomatic missions, including those of European Union member states, issued a joint letter on 1 March urging Pakistan to support a United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning the aggression of Russia against Ukraine.

He made the remarks during a public rally in Vehari district, Punjab province. “Did you write the same letter to India? the prime minister asked, citing the EU-drafted letter urging Pakistan to vote against Russia at the UNGA session.

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on Wednesday that “demands” that Russia withdraw “immediately” from Ukraine. But Pakistan was among the few countries that abstained from participating in the vote against the resolution.

Imran Khan said Pakistan would not support any country at war, but would “step forward in supporting all who yearn for peace”.

“We have friendships with the United States, Russia, China and Europe. We are not on either side. Since we are neutral, we will try to work with these countries to end this war in Ukraine,” did he declare. as the Dawn newspaper puts it.

He also warned the Pakistani opposition to prepare for the consequences if the no-confidence motion against him fails.

“I entered politics 25 years ago to fight against them (his political rivals). I will fight them until my last breath. I will face them and I am completely prepared for whatever they throw at me,” did he declare.

The Pakistani prime minister also mentioned his main political rivals individually and questioned their credentials and motives. “First there’s number one criminal Nawaz Sharif,” he said, claiming the PML-N supremo gave a Bollywood-worthy performance when he was given a prison sentence by the Supreme Court.

Published on: Monday 07 March 2022, 12:17 PM IST

