Students recall Pune metro ride





Shreya Gadhve, a seven-year-old student at a school for the visually impaired in Pune, described her interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his subway ride on Sunday as “short but memorable”. During the ten-minute journey from Garware metro station to Anandnagar station, Modi interacted with disabled students, some of them visually impaired, inside the metro car. Earlier today, the Prime Minister opened a section of the Pune metro project after buying a ticket from a kiosk. Shreya, a student at the Poona School of Blind Girls, said the Prime Minister had a “soft word” and put her at ease. “It was an unforgettable moment for me in my entire life,” she said. Shreya said she was aware of a likely meeting with the Prime Minister during his visit to Pune on Sunday, but it was not certain. “I felt relaxed as the meeting was not confirmed initially. I received a message at the 11th hour and reached Garware tube station. As the time for the PM to reach the station approached, we were all very excited students. And to our surprise, he got into a coach where we were sitting,” she said. Shreya said the prime minister was very humble and soft-spoken. “The Prime Minister asked me questions like my name, where I study what I want to become in life etc. I shared details and told him that apart from aiming to become a singer of read, I want to be an IAS officer,” Shreya said. She said Modi was surprised she was considering becoming an IAS officer. “He told me that being very young, you plan to become an officer of the IAS to serve the country. Modiji even complimented me on my dress. ‘Aap Bahot acche dikh rahe ho. “Aap is the main sabse chote bhi ho of the group,” Shreya said quoting Modi. As soon as the subway ride was over, I called my mom and told her about the interaction. -People with Disabilities. Satish Eknath, another visually impaired student who was present inside the subway car, said the interaction with the Prime Minister was a special experience for him. “The Prime Minister spoke to us in Marathi. He asked us about our goal. He wanted me to succeed in life. It was a historic day in my life,” he said. Rasika Shikhare, a student at Vimlabai Garware School, said the interaction with the Prime Minister was a “dream moment” for him and other students. “The prime minister told us whatever you do, do it very well. Unfortunately, I didn’t have a cell phone and couldn’t take pictures with him,” she said. Later that day, metro service was opened to citizens, after which people began to flock to the station. Many citizens have expressed the hope that the metro will reduce their daily trips and save them time. Meanwhile, Congress delved into Prime Minister Modi’s visit and his interaction with students dressed in school uniforms on a Sunday during the subway ride. Read all the latest Assembly news, breaking news and live updates here.

