“Ready for what I’m about to do?” » PM Imran warns opposition of consequences if no-confidence decision fails – Pakistan





On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the opposition to be ready for what he would do to them once their no-confidence motion against him failed.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, is currently finalizing the motion against the prime minister, saying it has the support of enough lawmakers in parliament to make the ouster a success. .

At a public rally in Tehsil Mailsi of Vehari district today, the Prime Minister delivered a hard-hitting speech and touched on the planned opposition maneuver against him.

“I entered politics 25 years ago to fight against them (his political rivals). I will fight them until [my last breath]. I’m going to face them and I’m completely prepared for anything [they throw my way],” he said.

“But to the band of thieves, I say this: are you ready for what I will do with you once your plans for a no-confidence motion have failed?”

The Prime Minister then named his main political rivals individually and questioned their credentials and motives. “First there’s number one criminal Nawaz Sharif,” he said, claiming the PML-N supremo gave a Bollywood-worthy performance when he was given a prison sentence by the Supreme Court.

“If PML-N workers are listening, pay attention: how can a geedar (jackal) become a leader? Have you ever heard of a leader being someone who runs away with his tail between his legs ?” Prime Minister Imran said, adding that this was the second time Nawaz had fled the country, the first being under retired former military leader General Pervez Musharraf.

Turning his guns on PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif, he said the best way to find out more about the young Sharif was to ask Maqsood chaprasi (peon), whose account was allegedly used by the Sharif family to make fake money.

He added that the family had found a “technique” to play on both sides of the wicket. “The runaway and his daughter speak ill of the army and Shehbaz polishes every boot he sees.”

Giving advice to the president of the PML-N, the Prime Minister said that times had changed. “Whatever you do, you will have to give an answer on how 16 billion rupees were deposited in the accounts of your servants.”

He said Shehbaz was afraid of jail and therefore was trying to rush the no-trust decision.

Commenting on PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari, the Prime Minister said he was infamously known as “Mr. 10%” during former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s tenure. He added that international publications and books had detailed the story of Zardari and Nawaz’s corruption.

“The same Zardari was imprisoned twice by Nawaz for corruption,” he noted.

Speaking about the leader of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said he would not call him Maulana as it was a title reserved for educated, honest and pious people.

“He brought children from the madressah to a protest. When the media asked the children why they were at the protest, they said, ‘Because Imran Khan is a Jewish agent.’ […] Fazlu, what good are the Jews plotting against Pakistan when we have you and your gang of thieves?”

“Why do the Jews have to hatch a plot? You are enough,” he said, also accusing Rehman of “making money in the name of religion.”

Responding to the Prime Minister’s tirade on Twitter later in the day, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asked why he was “breaking down and looking hysterical”.

“The game has only just begun man and you’ve already lost it! Show some sportsmanship, man!”

She also noted how one “loses one’s mind when one sees power slipping out of one’s hands”. She went on to say that the prime minister first used abusive language against opposition leaders and then said that the state of Madinah was the basis of morality.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz said the PTI government “never runs out of ridiculous ideas to cover up its incompetence, corruption and mega-failures”.

“People are hurting because of faulty policies, not a conspiracy. You always find justifications for everything when you live in your own bubble,” he said.

PM hits out at EU for asking Pakistan to condemn Russia

Prime Minister Imran blasted European Union (EU) countries for asking Pakistan to vote against Russia in the recent UN General Assembly special session, asking if they consider Islamabad their ” slave”.

The prime minister was referring to a letter written by EU envoys earlier this week urging Pakistan to vote against Russia at the UNGA session.

“Did you write the same letter to India? asked the prime minister.

“When India violated international laws in occupied Kashmir, did any of you sever ties with India or interrupt trade? Are we your slaves to do whatever you say ?” he thundered.

Prime Minister Imran said Pakistan would not support any country at war, but would “step forward in supporting all who yearn for peace”.

“We have friendships with the United States, Russia, China and Europe. We are not on either side. Since we are neutral, we will try to work with these countries to end this war in Ukraine,” did he declare.

He stressed on maintaining Pakistan’s sovereignty, saying no drone attacks have taken place in the country since he became prime minister.

“Even if someone tried to launch a drone attack, I would ask the Pakistan Air Force to shoot down that drone.”

