Erdoan makes phone call with Putin, calling for ‘an urgent general ceasefire’





Click to read the article in Turkish President and chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdoan, made a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday (March 6) amid the Russian-Ukrainian war. As Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported, the phone call between the presidents focused on the situation in Ukraine and lasted about an hour and a half. After the telephone call, the communication department of the presidency published a written statement. “President Recep Tayyip Erdoan spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin,” the statement reads and adds: “The call concerned Russia’s attack on Ukraine and Turkey-Russia relations.President Erdoan said that Turkey is ready to make all kinds of contributions to resolve the Ukrainian issue as soon as possible through peaceful means.Noting that an urgent comprehensive ceasefire would not only allay humanitarian concerns in the region, but also provide an opportunity to seek a political solution, President Erdoan reiterated his call to “pave the way to peace together”. . “President Erdoan stressed the importance of taking urgent steps to achieve a ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement.Stating that he is in constant contact with the Ukrainian side and other countries, President Erdoan said he will continue his efforts for comprehensive negotiations to take place and achieve results.” As Sputnik reported, Putin told Erdoan that “the operation could stop when Kiev stops fighting and responds to demands.” In a statement the day before, Turkish presidential spokesman Brahim Kaln said Erdoan would recommend a ceasefire to Putin. What happened? Earlier on February 24, explosions were reported in several Ukrainian provinces, including the capital Kiev, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in the Donbass region. Tensions began to escalate late last year when Ukraine, the United States and its allies accused Russia of assembling tens of thousands of troops on the border with Ukraine. They claimed that Russia was preparing to invade its western neighbor, which was consistently rejected by Moscow. Defying sanctions threats from the West, Moscow officially recognized Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states in late February, followed by the start of a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin said the operation aimed to protect those “subjected to genocide” by Kiev and to “demilitarize and denazify” Ukraine, while calling on the Ukrainian military to lay down their arms. CLICK – bianet news about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Faced with this invasion, protest demonstrations are taking place both in the streets and in front of Russian embassies in several countries such as the United States, Mexico, Chile, Italy, Great Britain, Georgia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Spain, Germany. , Lebanon, the Netherlands and Greece. As Novaya reported, 1,816 people were arrested during anti-war protests in several cities across Russia a day after the invasion. Russia’s war on Ukraine has also sparked international outrage, with the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom and the United States implementing a series of economic sanctions against Russia. Russia was further isolated as its planes were grounded in European and Canadian airspace, and a number of its banks were expelled from the SWIFT international banking system. So far, at least 136 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, including 13 children, and another 400 injured, including 26 children, according to UN figures. According to the UN Refugee Agency, at least 677,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries. (HA/SD)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bianet.org/english/world/258692-russia-ukraine-war-erdogan-makes-a-phone-call-with-putin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos