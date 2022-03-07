PM Modi Pune’s speech at MIT says speed and scale matter for modern infrastructure development

Image source: @NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Strong points Speed ​​and scale most important for modern infrastructure development, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi made the statement during his speech at MIT College, Pune

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Pune Metro railway project and took a tour with specially disabled students

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that “speed and scale” was the most important aspect for the development of modern infrastructure and said that in previous decades the completion of major projects had used to being retarded.

Modi was addressing a public meeting on the grounds of MIT College here after launching and laying the foundation stone for various development projects in the city.

Dwelling on the new approach to infrastructure-led growth in the country, the Prime Minister said that the most important thing for the development of modern infrastructure in any country is speed and scale.

“But for decades we had such systems that the completion of important projects took a long time. This slow attitude also affected the development of the country,” he said.

He said metro connectivity was being developed in the cities of Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Thane and Nagpur in Maharashtra. Earlier today, he inaugurated a section of the Pune metro project.

The Prime Minister called on citizens of Pune and other cities to travel by metro regardless of their position in society.

“I would like to call on people from all walks of life, especially tall people, to get used to traveling on the subway,” he said, adding that if more people travel on the subway, the volume will end. by helping their respective cities.

“In the 21st century in India, we need to modernize our cities and add new facilities. Keeping in mind the future cities of India, the Center is working on several projects simultaneously. Our government’s resolution is to have transport green, to launch electric buses, electric cars and motorbikes and there must be smart mobility in every city. People should only use one car to get around,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also said that every city should have an integrated command and control center which will make that city smart.

He also stressed the need for effective waste management systems and sewage treatment plants.

“Water sources should be protected with proper management. Govardhan factories should be set up in all cities to create wealth from waste with a focus on energy efficiency. With this vision, we let’s move forward,” the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister said that the RERA law (Regulation and Real Estate Development) was brought by the Center for the Protection of Apartment Buyers.

“In the absence of such an act, middle-class apartment buyers used to pay for houses and for years they never used to acquire houses. in short, middle-class citizens who want to have their own house used feel cheated before they can buy a house. To protect their interests, the RERA law has been introduced, which helps them a lot,” he said. .

He said healthy competition between cities will encourage local organizations to focus on cleanliness and other aspects.

The Prime Minister said the Center emphasizes the use of biofuels to reduce dependence on crude oil and reduce pollution.

“As ethanol plants are set up in and around, sugarcane farmers are getting a lot of help,” he said.

The prime minister said the Mula Mutha waterfront project in Pune and the metro service will help solve the problem of constant flooding and pollution.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the rejuvenation and pollution reduction of the Mula-Mutha River project. The rejuvenation of the river will be done over a stretch of 9 km at a cost of over Rs 1,080 crore.

“The Center is extending all its support to make possible the rejuvenation of the Mula-Mutha rivers. When these rivers are rejuvenated, the people of Pune will also feel good. I would like to appeal to the people of the cities to celebrate the ‘River Festival’ to create new awareness about the importance and preservation of these important lifelines,” he said.

He said in today’s fast growing India, we need to focus on speed and scale.

“This is why our government has prepared the National PM-Gatishakti Master Plan. This Gatishakti plan will provide integrated guidance as all stakeholders will work with full information and proper coordination,” he added.

The Prime Minister said he was happy that with modernity, the ancient tradition of Pune and the pride of Maharashtra are being given equal space in urban planning.

