Prime Minister Imran announces Rs500B package for South Punjab; warns Opp against a motion of no confidence





VEHARI – Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced he will spend additional funds worth Rs 500 billion for the development of South Punjab during a massive political rally in Mailsi tehsil of Vehari.

The Prime Minister, while addressing the rally, said that the PTI government has taken strong measures to help the farmers, which will pave the way for the development of the country.

The government was preparing a Rs 132 billion subsidy package to provide cheap urea to farmers across the country, Khan said.

LIVE #APPNews: Prime Minister Imran Khan, addressing a public rally in Vehari, #Melsi district @PakPMO https://t.co/BUsAXycgAk

— APP (@appcsocialmedia) March 6, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also challenging the PDM leaders to reconsider their moves to table a no-confidence motion against him, warning them of disastrous consequences if their attempt fails. “Are you ready to face what I will do once the no-confidence decision fails,” the prime minister asked the opposition-led alliance.

The prime minister called opposition leaders a “gang of thugs” running away from responsibility, these people have impoverished a wealthy nation. He said an escapee like Nawaz Sharif rooting a motion of no confidence.

He went on to say that these thugs start making a joint effort to overthrow the government when any responsibility is laid against them. The “gang of thugs” robbed the Pakistanis of what they deserved and put the nation in deep debt.

Khan said he had never surrendered to anyone in the past and would not do so in the future either. He said he was ready to face opposition movements against him.

Addressing the plight of farmers, he said: “I am aware of the urea crisis, [therefore], we import urea from China which will be here soon. We have saved people from coronavirus, we are facing inflation crises, yet we have done our best to save people”.

He also added that the producers got a record income during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Sharecroppers collected between Rs 40,000 and 50,000 in profit from each acre of maize, while per acre, Rs 70,000 to 80,000 in profit from growing cotton.

“A constitutional amendment will be presented to the National Assembly to make South Punjab a province. We will see whether PML-N and PPP will support the bill or not.

Opposition to table no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan next week

After weeks of meetings and negotiations to overthrow the PTI government led by Imran Khan by March 23, opposition parties are due to submit a no-confidence motion to the National Assembly secretariat next week.

Reports indicate that drafts of the motion of no confidence and the letter of requisition of the lower house session have been prepared for submission to the office of the NA President, as the opposition parties are fully aware that the President of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, could use delaying tactics. in the invitation to the meeting.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the PML-N and the PPP have banned their deputies from traveling abroad, in view of the probable introduction of a vote of no confidence.

