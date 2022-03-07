Imran Khan is accused by an ally of the Pakistani government of having attacked certain media.





Imran Khan’s government is cracking down on the media in Pakistan, according to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who expressed concern that Pakistani governments Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI) reported ad retention. for some newspapers and TV channels.

It should be mentioned that the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) is an ally of Imran Khan’s government. Elahi advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to be wary of his advisers, accusing them of causing a row between the government and the media. He said he had no idea why Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was targeting certain media houses.

Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi signed into law an order amending the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) on February 20. This decision provoked strong reactions from various journalists’ unions. The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) stating that the issuing of the ordinance is based on malice as the required conditions were not fulfilled by the government.

Elahi said freedom of speech is the beauty of democracy. He also expressed concern that some of the PTI members were allegedly prevented by the party from appearing in programs on some television channels. This will hurt PTI in such a way that it will not be able to present its balanced view to the public, he added. Under the order, the definition of a person has been expanded to include any business, association, institution, organization, authority or any other. In addition, anyone found guilty of assaulting a person’s identity will now be sentenced to five years instead of three years.

Another ordinance was signed to change the country’s election laws, allowing anyone holding office under the Constitution or any other law to attend or speak at public meetings in any region or constituency. The scope of the Federal Investigation Agency has also been expanded.

