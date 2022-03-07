IEEFA: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s untimely visit to Russia highlights the risks of Pakistani investments in LNG





An LNG pipeline project built in Russia now makes even less sense

The unfortunate timing of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Russia drew a lot of attention as the Ukraine crisis continued to escalate.

It turned out that the timing was even worse than some had feared. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began while the Prime Minister was in Moscow.

The main reason for Prime Minister Khan’s visit to Russia was to advance the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline. This long-delayed multi-billion dollar project aims to transport imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the south of the country to major demand centers in the north.

Prime Minister Khan’s visit to Russia aimed to advance Pakistan Stream gas pipeline

The irony of the visit is that the delay in the projects was partly due to Western sanctions following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. Pakistan asked a company previously attached to the project, a subsidiary of the tech giant Russian Rostec, to be replaced after it was sanctioned.

Following the invasion of Ukraine, the pipeline is likely to face further delays as a result of the much harsher sanctions now imposed on Russia.

Furthermore, LNG prices are already rising after the invasion, calling into question the sense of further investment in LNG infrastructure in Pakistan.

The two countries signed a first pipeline project agreement in 2015, with Russia providing nearly 85% of the funding and operating the pipeline for 25 years. However, the deal could not go ahead as planned, as the two countries continued to debate the exact terms of the deal.

As a result, in May 2021, an amendment to the original Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) was signed between the two parties, whereby the project’s project financing structure was significantly modified. Pakistan now has a 74% stake in the project, while Moscow has the remaining 26%.

Pakistan’s stake will be held by Sui Gas and Sui Northern; while Russian interests will be represented by a consortium of the Eurasian Pipeline consortium (a company linked to Vladimir Putin), the state-owned company Tsentr Ekspluatatsionnykh Uslug and the steel pipe manufacturer Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya (TMK). The pipeline will run nearly 1,100 km, have a carrying capacity of 12.4 billion cubic meters and could cost between $2 billion and $3 billion.

The pipeline is at significant risk of further delays

As tensions escalate between Russia and the West, Pakistan now finds itself in a very delicate position. After Russia invaded Ukraine, Germany already suspended the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, while other European countries and the United States responded by imposing restrictions on the Russian banking sector.

Global oil and gas markets in turn reacted to political tensions, as Brent Crude hit a high of nearly $100 a barrel and Asian LNG prices jumped more than 50% to near $100 a barrel. again US$40 per million metric British thermal units.

Despite the current extreme circumstances, such surges in LNG prices are no longer unusual. Two major price spikes have been recorded in 2021, and global LNG prices are expected to remain high even before the invasion of Ukraine.

As global LNG prices react to economic sanctions imposed on Russia, the feasibility of the pipeline becomes even more questionable, as Pakistan and Russia have yet to agree on a pricing formula for the gas transmission tariff.

If imposed on one of the Russian partners in the deal, the sanctions themselves could lead to even greater delays in the construction of the pipeline. Negotiations for the project have not been easy so far, as issues of land acquisition and sovereign guarantees are becoming sticking points for both parties.

The future of gas and LNG faces many uncertainties in Pakistan

In particular, the future of gas and LNG is facing many uncertainties in Pakistan. The two existing LNG terminals would be underutilized, leading to an accumulation of unsustainable capacity payments on the side of governments. Pakistan has historically struggled to meet its LNG demand during the winter months as ENI and Guvnor continue to default on their commitments and fail to deliver cargoes on time.

Spot market price volatility makes it economically prohibitive to procure fuel at such exorbitant prices, and a shift towards heating oil has been observed in the industrial and energy sectors.

Is it then prudent to install more LNG infrastructure such as the Pakistan Gas Stream Pipeline?

Pakistan’s new National Electricity Policy for 2021 makes it very clear that the sector’s generation mix will gradually reduce reliance on imported fuels. Even the energy divisions’ long-term energy plan – the Indicative Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) – projects that the use of all imported LNG-based generation will drop to zero by 2030. Given current LNG price trends, we could see this happening even sooner.

It makes no sense to keep investing in expensive LNG infrastructure

Even if the global economic sanctions against Russia are not already jeopardizing the future of the gas pipeline project, the price volatility around LNG and the prospect that all LNG-based production will be blocked in the future should at least encourage the Pakistani government to take a closer look at the feasibility. of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline.

Pakistan has made it clear in the National Electricity Policy and the IGCEP that the electricity sector must reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels.

It therefore makes no sense to continue investing in expensive LNG infrastructure.

When that infrastructure has to be built by entities of a pariah state under heavy sanctions, it makes even less sense.

Simon Nicholas and Haneea Isaad are Energy Finance Analysts at IEEFA.

This comment first appeared in Dawn.

