In a phone call with Erdogan, Putin said the military operation could be suspended if Kiev met Moscow’s demands









NNA |

Update: 06 March 2022 21:51 EAST

Moscow [Russia]March 6 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that the Russian military operation in Ukraine can only be suspended if Kiev ceases its military actions and meets the Moscow demands.

Putin also briefed Erdogan on the progress of the special military operation to “defend Donbass” and described the main goals and objectives of the operation.

A Kremlin statement said: “Vladimir Putin informed about the progress of the special military operation to protect Donbass, conveyed the main approaches and assessments in this context, explained in detail the basic goals and tasks. He stressed that the special operation is proceeding according to plan and on schedule,” TASS news agency reported.

According to the statement, Russian forces were “doing everything possible to preserve lives and ensure the safety of civilians, precision strikes are aimed exclusively at military infrastructure installations”.

“In this context, the actions of the neo-Nazi nationalist formations which continue the intensive bombardment of Donbass and use civilians, including foreigners, practically taken hostage, as human shields in Ukrainian cities and towns, are particularly cruel and cynical. “, notes the press release. . The Russian leader confirmed “the readiness of the Russian side to dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities and foreign partners in order to settle the conflict”.

“Having said that, the futility of any attempt to block the negotiation process used by the Ukrainian military to regroup its forces and means was noted. In this regard, it was pointed out that the suspension of the special operation n ‘is possible only if Kiev ceases military actions and meets Russia’s demands which have been made perfectly clear,’ the Kremlin reported.

“A hope has been expressed that during another scheduled round of talks, Ukraine’s representatives will display a more constructive approach that takes full account of current circumstances,” the news service added.

In addition, Putin said on the phone to French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday that he was not against a trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in a third country or by teleconference, but not in Chernobyl in Ukraine, the Kremlin says.

Notably, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine’s breakaway regions – Donetsk and Luhansk – as independent entities, following which Western countries imposed a series of sanctions on Russia. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/putin-in-a-phone-call-with-erdogan-says-military-operation-can-be-suspended-if-kyiv-fulfils-moscows-demands20220306215136 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos