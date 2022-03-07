What is the use of Turkish-made drones fighting in Ukraine? | European | News and current affairs from across the continent | DW

Several congratulatory videos have circulated in recent days on Ukrainian and Turkish social media, touting the exploits of the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone. The Ukrainian army has successfully used the drone against the Russian army on several occasions, the videos with English and Turkish subtitles claim. They often include images of Russian vehicles and equipment exploding or being destroyed.

But the exact success of the Bayraktar drones, often referred to simply as TB2, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine has yet to be independently verified.

Ukraine has had TB2 drones since 2019 and has purchased around 50 in the past three years. Last Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said that an unknown number of additional TB2 drones had been purchased and were ready for combat. On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country had benefited greatly from Turkish-made drones.

Turkish-made drones are a popular buy

As usual with regard to arms deliveries, Turkey did not comment on the matter. The world often only learns of the existence of these drones through media reports, if they are used in combat or if the recipient country talks about them.

The Bayraktar TB2 was developed and produced by a Turkish company, Baykar Technology. The company is owned by two brothers and was founded in 1986. During this period it grew into a giant Turkish arms manufacturer, owned by the Bayraktar family. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law Selçuk Bayraktar is the company’s technical director.

According to the company itself, its exports increased sevenfold between 2006 and 2021. According to the media, the TB2 brought in commercial orders from 16 countries, including Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Morocco, Tunisia, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. Poland was the first NATO member to buy the drone last year, adding 24 to its arsenal.

Baykar Technology has close ties with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The TB2 has flown over 420,000 hours in places like Syria, Libya and Iraq. Many analysts believe the drone was a decisive weapon during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020.

TB2 has also recently been used in Ethiopia. Investigators say a drone attack killed at least 59 civilians in Tigray.

The Bayraktar TB2 is 6.5 meters (21 feet) long and has a wingspan of 12 meters. It can stay aloft for up to 24 hours and travel at a top speed of 220 kilometers per hour (135 miles per hour). Moreover, the TB2 is cheaper than other similar drones.

Could the TB2 influence the war in Ukraine?

It is unclear how many drones Ukraine actually has at its disposal and whether Turkey has delivered all of the latest order. But if Ukraine had all the drones it asked for, could that change the outcome of the country’s war with Russia?

Wolfgang Richter, a retired German army colonel and military expert at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), thinks not.

A drone can only attack one target at a time, he pointed out. “That means it can take out tanks or artillery pieces,” he told DW. If the Ukrainian army had all the drones it had ordered, it could inflict casualties on the Russian side, but compared to ground combat, the impact of drone warfare would be limited, Richter explained.

Richter pointed out that there was a column of about 600 combat vehicles approaching the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the Russians were attacking Ukraine from four different directions. Moreover, no one knew if the Ukrainian combat drones were still operational or if some had already been destroyed.

What is the Turkish position on the conflict?

Turkish President Erdogan has had good relations with Russia and Ukraine for years. Turkey supplied combat drones to Ukraine but bought surface-to-air missiles, the S-400 system, from the Russians.

It will become more difficult to maintain this kind of balance in the future, said Daria Isachenko, an expert in security and defense policy at the SWP’s Center for Applied Studies on Turkey. She believes Erdogan cannot afford to play Russia or Ukraine favorites as this would have serious security and economic consequences.

Russia cannot replace what the Western alliance offers Turkey, but neither can the West replace Russia in Turkey’s calculations, she said. Thus, she believes, Erdogan will only do what is necessary.

Although Turkey has invoked the Montreux Convention and blocked the passage of Russian warships from naval areas it controls, Isachenko does not believe Turkey would join the West’s sanctions regime against Russia.

“Because it could be quickly followed by a response from Moscow,” she told DW. “And that would then hit the Turkish economy hard, especially in areas like tourism, construction and wheat imports.” Turkey imports about 70% of its wheat from Russia.

This article was originally published in German