Boris Johnson says UK will announce new energy supply strategy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would put in place a new energy supply strategy in the coming days as oil prices hit record highs amid the Ukraine crisis.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Johnson warned that Europe could not simply ban the use of oil and gas du jour at next day, but that countries should act together quickly to look beyond Russia for energy supplies.

When asked if there would be a European ban on oil imports from the Kremlin, he replied: “There are different dependencies in different countries, and we have to take that into account, and you can’t just stop the use of oil and gas overnight even from Russia.

“We can move fast in the UK… what we need to do is make sure we’re all going in the same direction… and we’re accelerating that movement and I think that’s what you go see.”

Johnson added that the government must ensure an alternative supply, but warned “there will be impacts” for people in the UK, adding that there must be more use of nuclear and renewables.

The Prime Minister is expected to join a call with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz later on Monday.

Johnson’s announcement follows earlier remarks by James Cleverly, Minister for Europe, that the UK would consider banning imports of Russian oil after the US announced it was in talks for this purpose.

Cleverly told Times Radio on Monday: “We import very, very little Russian hydrocarbons anyway. So that’s something we will of course consider.”

British lawmakers are also seeking to change legislation to make it easier to implement sanctions against Russian oligarchs, who could see their assets frozen. MPs are tabling changes to the Economic Crimes Bill that will allow Britain to align sanctions imposed by EU and US allies.

Meanwhile, the time frame for oligarchs to register their property could be further reduced.

The Prime Minister has hinted at a further reduction in the grace period given to foreign owners of British property to register their interests amid tougher sanctions on wealthy Russians.

As the government plans to give people six months to comply with its new register, which is already down from the original 18 months, the Labor Party is pushing for a 28-day notice period to prevent people to have time to move assets overseas.

The register is part of the government’s Economic Crimes Bill, which aims to make it easier to punish individuals, is due to be voted on in the House of Commons later on Monday.

“We definitely want to go as fast as possible,” Johnson said. “There is more to do.”

Johnson’s announcement comes after Europe’s biggest economy, Germany, broke off talks on a possible ban on energy imports from Russia. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said supplies from the Kremlin were of “essential importance” to the bloc’s economy, adding that heat, transport and electricity could not be provided otherwise.

Scholz said that while the EU faces the urgent task of finding alternatives to Russian energy supplies, it will not happen overnight. “It is therefore a conscious decision on our part to continue the activities of commercial enterprises in the field of energy supply with Russia.”

Although Russian supplies cannot be stopped “overnight”, it is important to reduce dependence on Russian energy, Rutte told the conference.

Oil jumped to a 14 year old top while the United States is considering banning Russian crude while Europe is more reluctant to such a move due to the blocs’ reliance on the country’s energy imports, such as gas.

Last week, experts warned commodity prices set to post biggest weekly rise in 50 years as the war in Ukraine continues to threaten the global economy. ED&F Man Capital Markets analysts said: We see the commodity meltdown continuing with no signs of slowing down.

