President Jokowi asked to prove his commitment to the 2024 elections





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Statement by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi was asked to prove his commitment to the continuity of the 2024 general elections. The executive director of the Association for Elections and Democracy (Perludem), Khorunnisa Nur Agustyati, believed that this proof could be given by discussing the 2024 election budget. “The concrete form is that if President Joko Widodo and the government declare that the 2024 general elections are on schedule, immediately discuss (the availability of the budget) and disburse the budget,” Khoirunnisa said in a public discussion. video on Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) titled “Delayed Election: Constitutional Coup.” by the Oligarchy”, in Jakarta on Monday, March 7, 2022. Ninis, as he is called, said the lack of clarity in the availability of the 2024 election budget could hamper the implementation of election milestones by the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU). While the electoral phase should have started 20 months before the electoral day which was set for February 14, 2024. He also asked the government and the KPU to immediately resolve the issue of the size of the budget Election 2024 which serves as an excuse for certain parties to make the speech of postponing the election heard. With the problem solved, he said, the government and the KPU can prove that the budget is not an insurmountable problem. “If it becomes a problem, it must be solved immediately, for example by looking for savings at certain electoral posts (steps),” he said. In addition, Ninis also requested President Jokowi to immediately ratify the KPU bylaws relating to the stages and timing of all rounds of activities for the 2024 general elections. Ratification of the bylaw, according to him, is very important as given that 20 months before the D-Day general election of 2024 will fall on June 2022. Ninis added that the ratification of the KPU regulations would also be concrete proof that President Jokowi and his team still want elections to be held in 2024. “If this (ratification of KPU regulations) takes concrete form, I think it can also bring certainty that President Joko Widodo and the government still want elections to be held in 2024,” Ninis said. Previously, President Jokowi was asked to speak on the speech on the postponement of the election of the three general presidents of his supporting political parties: Muhaimin Iskandar (PKB), Airlangga Hartarto (Golkar) and Zulkifli Hasan (PAN) . In an interview with Kompas TV, the Indonesian number one only said he would remain obedient to the constitution and did not explicitly say he would reject the speech. Minister of Justice and Human Rights Mahfoud MD also defended by stating that discussion of postponing the election never took place in cabinet meetings. He even admitted to having received a direct mandate from President Jokowi to ensure that the 2024 elections go ahead as planned. Read: Cendol craftsman in Sidoarjo who said Jokowi for 3 periods paid Rp. 200 thousand

