Meeting with President Jokowi, the government of the United Arab Emirates says it is ready to invest in IKN





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi was visited by a delegation from the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Monday, March 7, 2022. The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Pandjaitan, who attended the meeting, said the UAE government should invest in the construction of the new National Capital (IKN). Luhut said he would follow the meeting with Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono and National Development Planning Agency head Suharso Monoarfa. They will meet to see which sector the UAE can invest in next. “So I thought the meeting was very successful once and for all very important and I guess we are very happy with progress this,” Luhut said in a written statement in Jakarta on Monday, March 7, 2022. The investment will be made by Indonesian Investment Authority or INA. According to Luhut, Jokowi took charge of resolving a number of issues related to cooperation between the two countries. “Right now we are right identified one by one so the president ordered me to close today so i could finish pending question,” he said. Delegation United Arab Emirates In attendance were Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohammed Al Mazroei, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia Abdulla Salem Obaid Salem Al Dhaheri and Managing Director of Group 42 Ltd Peng Xiao. On the Indonesian side, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi was also present, as well as Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE Husin Bagis. The topic of investing in IKN is only part of the discussion. At this meeting, the UAE delegation was also present to convey a special invitation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ). The invitation was to witness the signing of a trade agreement between Abu Dhabi and Indonesia. This agreement should be held at the end of March. “For nearly an hour, President Joko Widodo received Minister Suhail as the special envoy of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed of Abu Dhabi,” Luhut said. The government has previously declared the construction of a new national capital (IKN) requires funds of IDR 466.9 trillion. President Jokowi said that of this amount, up to 20% would be financed from the state budget. The rest, the government will try to attract foreign investment. This year, the government has budgeted 12 trillion rupees to build basic infrastructure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1568241/temui-presiden-jokowi-pemerintah-uni-emirat-arab-nyatakan-siap-investasi-di-ikn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos