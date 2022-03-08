Boris Johnson under pressure over Net Zero commitment amid Ukraine crisis

Boris Johnson today suggested Britain could increase domestic gas production as he admitted the West needed short-term ‘substitutes’ for Russian supplies to cut costs for British families.

The Prime Minister has announced that he will set out a new energy supply strategy in the coming days as he faces pressure to end dependence on Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Addressing a Downing Street press conference with the Prime Ministers of Canada and the Netherlands, Justin Trudeau and Mark Rutte, he insisted the UK would pursue its long-term goal of moving to reactivation of green energy such as wind and solar.

But he said the short-term policy needed to “reflect the reality that there is a crunch on right now”.

The price of gas hit record highs today as the West prepares to boycott Russia and cut the billion dollars a day that fossil fuels bring to Putin’s war chest.

With global markets boiling, wholesale gas in the UK hit 800 pence per therm this morning – up from 39 pence a year ago – amid claims that the monthly price cap set for October 1 could reach 5,000 per year at this price. Prices are now over 20 times higher than two years ago.

Tory MPs are urging Boris Johnson to dramatically increase UK domestic gas production and review his Net Zero plan by 2050 after the Ukraine crisis rocked energy markets.

Tory backbenchers believe the Russian invasion has ‘significantly changed’ the energy situation and ministers should do ‘everything we can to produce as much energy as possible in the country’.

Asked about Russian gas this afternoon, Mr Johnsons said: ‘There will be impacts, but I think it’s the right thing to do.’ It is absolutely the right thing to do to move away from Russian hydrocarbons, but we must do it step by step.

“We have to make sure we have a replacement supply. One of the things we are looking at is the possibility of using more of our own hydrocarbons.

“It does not mean that we are abandoning our commitment to reduce CO2 in any way, but we must reflect the reality on which there is a tightening at the moment. We need to increase our autonomy.

Former minister Sir Alan Duncan warned this morning that the UK was at risk of sliding into a ‘dystopian economic collapse’ due to concerns over gas supplies from Russia.

The Prime Minister has announced that he will set out a new energy supply strategy in the coming days as he faces pressure to end dependence on Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Addressing a Downing Street press conference with the Prime Ministers of Canada and the Netherlands, he insisted the UK would pursue its long-term goal of switching to green energy reactivation such as wind and solar.

Tory MPs are pushing the government to boost UK oil and gas production and reverse a moratorium it imposed on fracking

Mr Rutte (right), the Dutch Prime Minister, said breaking away from Russian oil and gas would be a ‘step by step process’.

Mr Rutte, the Dutch prime minister, said breaking away from Russian oil and gas would be a “step-by-step process”.

Speaking at the Downing Street press conference, he said: “We have to make sure that we reduce our dependence on Russian gas, on Russian oil, while acknowledging for now that the dependence is, to some degree, still there. “

Forcing companies to stop doing business with Russia now would have “enormous consequences”, he said.

“It would fundamentally undermine supply chains around the world, especially in Europe. It would also have an impact on Ukraine itself.

The change should be “diligent and not overnight,” combined with accelerating the adoption of green energy.

Tory MPs are pushing the government to increase UK oil and gas production and reverse a moratorium it imposed on domestic fracking.

Mr Johnson reportedly felt the West should get a temporary ‘climate change pass’ and increase gas production to deprive Vladimir Putin of the energy ‘leverage’ he has over Europe.

A government source told The Times: ‘The Prime Minister has been very clear that one of the major issues is Putin’s influence over a number of European countries in gas and oil matters.

“We have to solve this problem in the short, medium and long term. The Prime Minister wants to give the gas industry a climate pass in the transition to nuclear and renewable energies.

The prime minister declined to comment on the claim at the press conference this afternoon.

Another source told Politico that countries could give themselves a “free pass” that would see them temporarily “mitigating Net Zero goals.”

The UK has pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and there are no signs the government is about to relax or abandon the target – despite growing pressure from Tory MPs for a overhaul.

The Ukraine crisis is set to worsen the UK’s cost of living crisis, which was already escalating before Russia launched its invasion.

Mr Johnson is coming under increasing pressure from Tory MPs to increase UK household energy production to ease the strain on households.

Some Tory MPs want the government to overturn its opposition to commercial fracking so the UK can tap into its shale gas reserves and reduce its dependence on foreign gas supplies.

Nearly 40 MPs and peers from the Tory Net Zero Security Group are writing to the Prime Minister urging him to stop the concreting of the UK’s only two shale gas wells within the next ten days.

Map showing potential shale oil and gas areas and permitted areas (pictured)

Craig Mackinlay, chairman of the group which has been set up to examine the government’s plans to meet climate change targets, called on Mr Johnson to suspend an order from the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) for the two sites of the Lancashire to be sealed off by March 15.

Conservative MPs warned thethe ban on fracking is “utter madness” in light of events in Ukraine.

Marcus Fysh told MailOnline: ‘The situation has changed dramatically and we need to do everything possible to produce as much energy as possible domestically, including relatively clean fossil fuels such as gas.

Mr Fysh said the government’s Net Zero plan needed to be “re-examined” to take account of the impact of the Ukraine crisis on energy markets.

Former Minister Steve Baker said: “Even with our Net Zero transition we will be burning gas for years.

“We should do everything we can with the vigor of a national war effort to make sure the gas doesn’t belong to Putin.”

There have been suggestions in Whitehall that the government could pump more oil and gas from the North Sea, but Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon opposes such a move.

Former Conservative cabinet minister John Redwood told the BBC’s Westminster Hour that the UK should increase domestic gas production.

He said: “I agree with the European Union and other green transition advocates that gas is the fuel for the transition, better than coal for example.”

“And you have to accept that this will be the decade of gas. We are not yet ready to have enough renewable energy in a form that can work for industry and heating homes because people haven’t installed electric heat, they haven’t bought electric vehicles .

“So this decade we still need to be able to power vehicles and power homes and the fuel industry, especially which is very heavily dependent on gas.

“I make the case that we can both collect a lot more tax and create less CO2 if we have more of our own gas. That sounds like a very easy proposition and some of that could be onshore.

Mr Johnson is facing mounting political pressure over the government’s Net Zero push amid fears the green drive will hit consumers in the pocket.

Nigel Farage, the former leader of the Brexit Party, recently announced he was starting a political movement to campaign for a referendum on politics.