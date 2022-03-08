Joko Widodo passes this on to the taxpayer community





Joko Widodo Manado, BeritaManado.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo urges all taxpayers to file their Annual Tax Return (SPT) immediately before March 31, 2022. This was conveyed by Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Monday (02/07/2022). He said the annual personal income tax return can be done online via e-Filing. Ladies and gentlemen, those of you who have not yet submitted your annual tax return, please do so immediately. Remember,

the latest date is March 31, 2022, President Jokowi said. President Jokowi said reporting the annual SPT through e-filing makes it easier for taxpayers as it can be done without having to visit the tax office. The method is simple and hassle-free as there is no need to go to the tax office. It can be anytime and from anywhere, he said. The number one in Indonesia said the taxes paid were needed to support various development programs. The taxes we pay are essential to support development programs,

especially for the economic recovery, the increase in the purchasing power of the populations, the health recovery, in particular the vaccination programs, declared the president. During the annual SPT report, the President was accompanied directly by Finance Minister Sri Mulyani and Chief Tax Officer Suryo Utomo. It is known, as of March 4, 2022, that the number of annual SPTs that have been declared is 4,609,468 SPTs. Most SPTs were reported via e-Filing, i.e. 96.27%. Meanwhile, the Suryo Utomo Directorate General of Taxation expressed gratitude for the compliance of taxpayers who filed their annual tax returns on time. Taxpayers can update tax information at www.pajak.go.id. (***/Hendra Usman) Recent news PGI Calls on Church Members to Limit Consumerist Lifestyle

