Boris Johnson adds to confusion over UK routes for Ukrainian refugees





Boris Johnson has caused confusion over the UK’s stance on Ukrainian refugees by denying the government is planning a new visa route, just a day after Priti Patel said one was in creative course. The Prime Minister also questioned Home Office figures which showed that so far only 50 people fleeing war in Ukraine had been granted visas to live in the UK. The government has announced that Ukrainians in the UK will be able to bring in family members from their home country and that British individuals and businesses will be able to sponsor Ukrainian refugees. On Sunday, the interior minister hinted that the government was ready to go further. But with criticism that other countries are doing far more than the UK, Johnson insisted he would not introduce a system allowing Ukrainian refugees to come to the UK unchecked and unchecked . Asked if the government is considering a third route to the UK, not based on family members or sponsorship, Johnson told reporters: What we won’t do, and let me to be very clear is to have a system where people can enter the UK without any checks or any other checks, I don’t think that’s the right approach. But what we’re going to do is have a system that’s very, very generous. As the situation in Ukraine deteriorates, people will want to see this country open its arms to people fleeing persecution, fleeing a war zone. I think that people who have free rooms, who want to receive people from Ukraine, will want us to have a system that allows them to do that. And it is already happening. Nicola Sturgeon is among those pushing the UK to go further. The Prime Minister said: It is unacceptable that people are fleeing terror in Ukraine, spending hours and hours on arduous journeys and then having to navigate bureaucratic hurdles. Johnson defended the visa routes offered to Ukrainians seeking to flee the war zone. The prime minister told reporters he was processing thousands of applications. It is clear that this crisis is evolving all the time. I have already said that the UK will be as generous as possible and we intend to do so.” He added: We already have two very, very generous routes, so the family reunification route, which is uncapped, which could potentially see hundreds of thousands of people coming to this country, plus the humanitarian route. Downing Street said a humanitarian route for Ukrainian refugees that was reportedly being considered by the Home Secretary was actually a sponsorship scheme that had already been announced by the government. To sign up for the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.

