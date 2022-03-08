Arab Emirates delegation meets Jokowi to discuss investment in new capital





IDX channel – The United Arab Emirates (PEA) delegation met today with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at State Instana, Jakarta. Their visit was to discuss the continuation of the investment plan for the construction of the New Capital (IKN) of the Archipelago, East Kalimantan. In attendance were PEA Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Mohammed Al Mazroei, PEA Ambassador to Indonesia Abdulla Salem Obaid Salem Al Dhaheri and Group 42 Ltd Managing Director Peng Xiao. Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who accompanied Jokowi to the meeting, said the ASP delegation was present to convey a special invitation from Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ ). The invitation is to witness the signing of a trade agreement between Abu Dhabi and Indonesia which is expected to take place at the end of March. “For nearly an hour, President Joko Widodo received Minister Suhail as special envoy of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed of Abu Dhabi to invite President Joko Widodo to witness the signing of the agreement between Abu Dhabi and Indonesia at the end of this month,” Coordinating Minister Luhut said in his statement after the meeting on Monday (03/07/2022). In addition, the meeting also discussed the monitoring of investments between Indonesia and Abu Dhabi through the Indonesian Investment Authority. According to Luhut, the president took charge of sorting out a number of issues related to the cooperation between the two countries. “Right now we are exactly identified one by one, until earlier the President ordered me to close today so that all outstanding issues are resolved,” he said. Regarding the National Capital (IKN) of the Archipelago, the PEA delegation also expressed the willingness of the PEA government to participate in the investment in the development of the IKN. Luhut said his party would also hold a meeting with PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and National Development Planning Minister/Bappenas Chief Suharso Monoarfa to discuss the plan. “We are going to meet the Minister of PUPR and the Minister of Bappenas to finalize the necessary points so that they can invest there soon. So I think the meeting was very fruitful and very important and I think we are very happy with this progress. “, said Luhut. Accompanying the President at the meeting were Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Indonesian Ambassador to the ASP Husin Bagis. (RAMA)

