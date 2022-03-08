This is Sri Mulyani’s special message for OJK DK candidates





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The selection committee for the selection of candidates for the Board of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority (Pansel DK OJK) has completed the final stage of testing for membership of the OJK. This was conveyed by Finance Minister Sri Mulyani. Currently, the candidates have narrowed down to 21 names after the process is complete. The names of the OJK DK candidates will be submitted to President Joko Widodo. However, before the last stage until the inauguration of OJK DK, Sri Mulyani gave a special message. The message focuses on leadership qualities, candidate integrity and teamwork skills. “Because the DK OJK is a collegial collective, the emphasis is on the ability to work as a team, both to manage the internal OJK as well as to regulate and supervise the industrial financial deposits and develop them in the future. “said Sri Mulyani in a press release from the election committee for the selection of candidates for the OJK board of commissioners for the period 2022-2027. , Monday (7/3/2022). As known, 21 names were selected which were handed over by the Pansel to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Today’s selection committee forwarded the 21 successful candidates to the president,” Sri Mulyani, who is also the chairman of OJK Pansel, said on Monday (03/07/2022). There are 3 of the 21 candidates for the presidency of DK OJK. Jokowi will choose 2 names which will then be subjected to a test of aptitude and good repute by Committee XI of the House of Representatives. Here are the candidates for the presidency of the OJK Council of Commissioners for the period 2022-2027 who passed the selection where their names were submitted to President Joko Widodo: Candidate President of DK OJK Cum Member: 1. Mahendra Siregar

2. Darwin Cyril Noerhadi

3. Iskandar Simorangkir [Gambas:Video CNBC] (dhf / dhf)



