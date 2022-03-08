Politics
Most people in Wales want Boris Johnson to quit as PM, poll finds
A majority of people in Wales believe Boris Johnson should step down as Prime Minister, according to a new poll.
A YouGov poll, commissioned by ITV Wales and Cardiff University, shows that the people of Wales believe it is time for Boris Johnson to step down as leader of the country.
The Prime Minister has faced scathing criticism in recent months after finding himself at the center of a police investigation into alleged lockdown breaches in Downing Street.
The Met Police are currently investigating 12 parties in Downing Street, with the Prime Minister himself among those questioned.
The poll found that with 58% of those polled wanting him to quit as prime minister, 28% wanted him to stay and the rest were unsure.
But only 10% of Tory supporters in the poll wanted Mr Johnson to quit – with those backing opposition parties unsurprisingly wanting it. Of those respondents, 88% of Labor supporters thought he should quit, as did 79% of Plaid supporters.
A WalesOnline readership survey last week found a similar result, with 55% of those responding to the survey believing Boris Johnson should quit. You can read the full WalesOnline survey results here.
The YouGov poll for ITV and Cardiff University also showed a stark difference in support for the Welsh and UK governments, with the former gaining significantly more support than the latter.
Approval of the UK government as a whole in Wales fell to 27%, with 67% saying they had little confidence in Boris Johnson’s administration.
This compares with 54% saying they trust the Welsh government, with the rest either disagreeing or having no opinion.
As far as voting intentions are concerned, Labor is 15 points ahead of the Conservatives. If this were to be replicated in an election to Westminster, the Conservatives would lose most of the seats they won in the 2019 UK general election.
However, it should be remembered that the next election is to be held on new borders – with Welsh seats reduced from 40 to 32.
Dr Jac Larner, Welsh Governance Center at Cardiff University, says ITV News that the poll results suggest that the so-called ‘Boris rebound’ is over.
Dr Larner said: “Despite little or no substantial change in the intention to vote figures, there are two points to note in this latest poll.
“First, the Boris rebound that the Tories enjoyed in Wales under Johnson is over. Tory poll numbers for the last two polls now closely resemble their stance at the end of Theresa Mays’ term.
“The Downing Street party scandals, combined with the perception that the Tories have not done a good job of responding to the pandemic, have cost the party the support it has gained in Wales since the EU referendum. of 2016.
“Secondly, Labor’s poll numbers are the highest they’ve had in two consecutive polls since the second half of 2018 in Wales. While the regularity and normalcy of Labor’s main Welsh polls means it will be probably met with a shrug, a party in its 23rd year in office maintaining such a substantial lead is remarkable.”
On a majority wanting Boris Johnson to quit, Dr Larner added: “These numbers will be incredibly worrying for the Prime Minister and the Conservative Party of Wales.
“With the bulk of the Welsh public now in favor of Johnson’s resignation, combined with their poor results in the polls, the Tories face a stark choice over whether Johnson should stay in power.
“While he remains popular with current Tory supporters, they should be more concerned about the former Tory supporters they have lost over the past 24 months.
“A quarter of 2019 Conservative voters believe the Prime Minister should resign. Current evidence suggests the Prime Minister is no longer the electoral asset he once was.”
YouGov surveyed a representative sample of 1,086 Welsh voters, aged 16 and over, between February 25 and March 1 for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University.
