Divisions within the NU and PKB complicate the road to 2024

The swearing-in ceremony for the leadership team of Indonesia’s largest Islamic organization, Nahdatul Ulama (NU), under its new president, Yahya Cholil Stafuq (or Gus Yahya), took place in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, January 31. Some of the biggest political names in the country attended, including: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi); former Vice President Jusuf Kalla; and Puan Maharani, president of the national legislature (and daughter of the former president, Megawati Soekarnoputri, leader of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P)).

But one person was notably absent Muhaimin Iskandar (Cak Imim), the chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB). This is significant, as it is a party that is often described as the political vehicle of the NU. Its founders include legendary NU personalities like former NU Chairman and Chairman, Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur), Mustofa Bisri (Gus Mus) and Abdul Muchit Muzadi.

So why would Muhaimin dodge the event?

Yahya triumphed over incumbent Said Aqil Siradj, a longtime ally of Muhaimin, at the 34th UN National Congress (muktamar) in Lampung in December 2021. One of the main promises made by Yahya during his campaign for the office of President was that NU would not be used as a political vehicle by politicians or political parties. He even promised that there will be no president or running mate of Nahdatul Ulama, referring to the fact that current Vice President Maruf Amin was previously a senior member of the UN leadership team. Yahya further stated that NU should not be used as a political tool by PKB, apparently referring to how PKB leader Muhaimin had sought to use NU to party advantage.

But despite this rhetoric, Yahya named politicians from several parties to the NU Leadership Team 2022-2027. These included: Mardani H Maming, a PDI-P politician and South Kalimantan coal baron; Golkar party legislator Nusron Wahid; and Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yassin Maimoen of the United Development Party (PPP). Not only that, but two PKB politicians made the cut: Pasuruan Mayor Saifullah Yusuf (former PKB President); and the Governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa.

Yahya’s objection therefore seems to be less about political parties, not even the PKB, but more about Muhaimin himself.

Unfinished

In fact, the roots of the conflict between Yahya and Muhaimin date back to 2008, during Muhaimins first period as PKB chairman. In the run-up to the 2009 elections, Muhaimin held several meetings with the inner circle of then-president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. But he failed to gain approval for these political maneuvers from PKB advisory board chairman Gus Dur, who promptly fired him.

But Muhaimin fired back. With the support of senior PKB and NU officials, Muhaimin orchestrated a special party assembly, where he successfully retained his position as PKB chairman, removed Yenny Wahid (daughter of Gus Durs) as general secretary of the PKB and replaced her with Lukman Eddy, and most dramatically, installed KH Aziz Manshur to replace Gus Dur. The former president ended up staying away from politics until his death in December 2009.

Even though some senior NU officials supported the Muhaimins’ takeover of the party, many Gus Dur loyalists still view the events of that time as an act of treason against the party’s founding father.

In recent months, members of the Wahid family and other followers of Gus Dur have reignited the conflict. Alissa Wahid said Muhaimin never apologized to Gus Dur for what happened in 2008. His sister, Yenny Wahid, described Muhaimins’ leadership of PKB as being characterized by oligarchy and nepotism. They both said that Muhaimin prevented the Gus Durs family from participating in PKB activities.

Yahya, on the other hand, was previously a spokesperson for Gus Dur and remains close to the family. He shares the family’s disappointment with the leadership of the Muhaimins.

Muhaimin still has a strong hold on PKB. But Gus Dur’s loyalists, and increasingly, since Yahya took over as leader, senior NU officials, are now expressing open criticism of Muhaimin. Some even claimed Yenny Wahid to replace Muhaimin as chairman of PKB.

What future for Muhaimin and PKB?

Muhaimin has established strong relationships with many high-ranking religious leaders (kiai) in East and Central Java, the main strongholds of NU. His loyalists in the upper ranks of the PKB praise him for his ability to build strong relationships with NU activists on the ground.

It’s no secret that Muhaimin has long had ambitions for a higher position. He was hoping to secure a vice-presidential spot from Jokowis in 2019 and is now preparing for a run in 2024. Indeed, kiai and NO subscribers in several regions of East Java have already declared their support for Muhaimin as a potential presidential candidate in 2024.

This angered Yahya, who immediately sought to rebuke the NU leadership by Banyuwangi, Sidoarjo and Bodowoso, reminding them to stay out of politics. Similarly, just two days before the swearing-in ceremony at Balikpapan, two young NU personalities, KH Abdussalam Shohib (Gus Salam |) and Abdurrohman Al-Kautsar (Gus Kautsar), resigned of NU’s leadership team. Both had openly supported Muhaimin.

Muhaimin will surely try to mend his relationship with Yahya as an ongoing rift could affect his future political ambitions. If he fails to put things right quickly, we will likely see more prominent NU figures, including perhaps Yahya himself, openly criticizing Muhaimin.

However, Yahya won’t want to be too vocal. He knows he has his own share of adversaries within NU. If he is too aggressive in his criticism, it may encourage his opponents within the organization to openly support Muhaimin.

Whatever happens, this lingering tension will probably only end up benefiting other political parties. The two parties with the most to gain from this friction are PDI-P, which has sought to strengthen its ties with NU under Yahya, and the oldest of the Islamic parties, the PPP.

Given that Muhaimin and Yahya have such long-standing animosity, one might wonder why Muhaimin did not openly support Yahya’s opponent of the UN leadership, Said Aqil Siradj. In fact, Muhaimin and Said Aqil have long been political allies, and Said Aqil even supported Muhaimin as Jokowi’s potential running mate in the 2019 presidential election.

Some have suggested that Muhaimin chose not to publicly support Said Aqil because he wanted to avoid a potential conflict with Jokowi, who would have backed Yahya in the UN leadership race. But there is little solid evidence of this.

It’s unclear if more open backing and backing from Muhaimin could have gotten Said Aqil across the line, but Muhaimins’ failure to back Said Aqil is now starting to look like a mistake. It means Muhaimin now faces one of his main political rivals as president of Indonesia’s largest Islamic organization, an organization that will be crucial to his future political ambitions. The story would have been very different if Said Aqil had retained his position as president of the UN.

The road ahead is anything but smooth. Muhaimins’ political savvy will certainly be tested if he hopes to be a serious player in 2024.