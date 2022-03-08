Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi accepts selection committee of candidates for OJK Board of Commissioners





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) receives the selection committee (Pansel) for the selection of candidates for the members of the Board of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) for the period 2022-2027 at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Monday (07/03/2022). In her statement, Finance Minister and Selection Committee Chairperson Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the Selection Committee faces the President to report on the results of the selection of candidates for the OJK Board of Commissioners. “Today, we, the Selection Committee of Candidates for the Board of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority or OJK for the period 2022-2027, appear before the President to present the results of the selection and 21 candidates for the members of the OJK Board of Commissioners for the period 2022-2027,” said Sri Mulyani. Based on the selection made by the Pansel, 21 people were nominated as candidates for the OJK Board of Commissioners for the period 2022-2027, consisting of three candidates for each position. Here is a list of the names of the 21 candidates for the OJK Board of Commissioners: 1. The candidate president of the council of commissioners is also a member:

a. Mahendra Siregar;

b. Darwin Cyril Noerhadi; and

vs. Iskandar Simorangkir. 2. Candidate for vice-presidency as chair of the ethics committee at the same time as a member:

a. Mirza Adityaswara;

b. Marwanto; and

vs. Mohamad Fauzi Maulana Ichsan. 3. Candidate for the position of General Manager of the Banking Supervisor at the same time as a member:

a. Diana Ediana Rae;

b. Agusman; and

C. Ogi Prastomiyono. 4. Candidate for the position of Managing Director of the Capital Market Supervisor at the same time as a member:

A. Blankets;

b. Inarno Djajadi; and

vs. Doddy Zulverdi. 5. Candidates for the position of general manager of insurance, pension funds, financial institutions and other financial services institutions who are simultaneously members of:

a. Pantro Pander Silitonga;

b. Iwan Pasila; and

vs. Adi Budiarso. 6. Candidate Chairman of the Audit Committee cum member:

a. Hidayat Prabowo;

b. Sophia Isabelle Watimena; Dan

vs. Budi Santoso. 7. Potential members in charge of consumer education and protection:

a. Friderica Widyasari Dewi;

b. Hariyadis; and

vs. Difi Johansyah. Previously, candidates for the positions of members of the OJK Council of Commissioners had passed four stages of selection, namely the first stage of registration and administrative selection; phase II evaluation of community input, review. and papers; stage III health assessment and examination; and Stage IV Affirmations and Interviews. In addition, the President will submit the names of 14 candidates for the members of the OJK Board of Commissioners to the DPR. In accordance with the provisions of Article 12 of the OJK Act, the President will select and submit 14 candidates for the members of the Board of Commissioners to the DPR, each with two candidates for each position, who will then be selected by the House of Representatives. , says Sri Mulyani. For information, on December 24, 2021, President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 145/P of 2021 regarding the establishment of the Selection Committee for the selection of candidates for the Board of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority for the period 2022-2027. The panel is made up of nine people representing elements of the government, Bank Indonesia (BI) and the public. Also accompanying the President at the meeting, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno. (TGH/UN)

