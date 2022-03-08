British Prime Minister Boris Johnson invites world leaders to form a coalition against Russian President Putin





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to Downing Street in London on Monday, as the trio visit a Royal Air Force (RAF) base to meet members of the British Armed Forces . Downing Street said it marked the start of a week of focused engagement with world leaders to mobilize global outcry over the atrocities of Russian aggression into practical support for Ukraine.

The three prime ministers will meet for separate bilateral meetings and a joint trilateral meeting to discuss next steps to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ordered attacks on Ukrainian cities. Since Russia’s unlawful and brutal aggression, we have seen the world rise up in solidarity with the indomitable people of Ukraine, Johnson said. British aid is already reaching those most in need, providing essential supplies and medical support. While only Putin can completely end the suffering in Ukraine, today’s new funding will continue to help those facing the deteriorating humanitarian situation, he said. It comes as the UK says it has allocated an additional $100 million directly to the Ukrainian government’s budget to ease financial pressures created by Russia’s unprovoked and illegal invasion. This grant could be used to support public sector wages, allowing essential state functions to continue to operate, as well as supporting social safety nets and pensions for the Ukrainian people. The grant will be provided through the World Bank’s Multi-Donor Trust Fund, established last week to support the Ukrainian government. It would be in addition to the UK training 22,000 troops, providing 2,000 anti-tank missiles, providing £100m for economic reform and energy independence, and providing £120m in humanitarian aid, including £25m disaster matching funds. Appeal of the Emergency Committee (DEC). The move comes as Britain’s parliament is due to vote on Monday on government amendments to the Economic Crimes (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill, which speeds action against Russian oligarchs close to the Kremlin and with British assets. Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said simplifying current legislation will allow the government to act faster and tougher when sanctioning billionaires and companies associated with the Russian government. These amendments give us the ability to impose even more crippling sanctions on Putin and his regime, said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. The UK has already led the way by introducing the largest and toughest sanctions package in history in response to the unlawful and unprovoked Russian aggression against Ukraine, she said. The UK has imposed what it considers the largest set of sanctions in history on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Most recently, this included a comprehensive asset freeze and travel ban imposed on Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov, two of Russia’s top oligarchs with significant interests in the UK and close ties to the Kremlin. The sanctions also cover Russian President Putin, Sergei Lavrov and more than 300 individuals and entities at the heart of Putin’s regime, as well as Belarus. The amendments seek to remove the relevance test for designations, allowing the government to act more quickly and to make changes to further facilitate designations of groups of people. It will also remove similar requirements regarding the relevance of discretionary purposes from new regulations made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act, thereby accelerating new sanctions regimes. The changes aim to ensure that the UK can list all members of defined political bodies such as the Russian Duma and the Federation Council. Meanwhile, the UK Home Office said 50 Ukrainians had been granted visas under a scheme for refugees with family ties to the UK. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said she is “doing everything possible” to speed up efforts to issue travel permits. This is the first program in the world to be operational in such a short time. This is an incredible program and we are doing everything we can, increasing the capacity of every application center in the European Union, she said. The UK said 200,000 Ukrainians would be eligible to travel to the UK under the scheme, which officially launched last Friday. The United Nations (UN) estimates that more than 1.3 million Ukrainians are fleeing the country amid the ongoing Russian conflict.

