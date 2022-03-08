Politics
Ukraine war: Boris Johnson defends UK support for refugees, says ‘nothing is ruled out’ on sanctions | Political news
Boris Johnson has defended the UK’s support for fleeing Ukrainian refugees and said ‘nothing is out of place’ when it comes to punishing Russian oligarchs.
Yesterday the Home Office revealed that only “about 50” visas had been issued under the Ukraine Family Scheme – which allows Ukrainian refugees with families settled in the UK to apply to come to Britain for three years.
The Prime Minister disputed that figure on Monday, but was unable to say how many people fleeing Ukrainians obtained visas for the United Kingdom.
“I can’t give you the number, we’re dealing with thousands right now,” he said.
“We will continue to make sure that we have a very, very generous approach.”
First real figures published this evening
Later Home Secretary Priti Patel said: ‘The figures made public are absolutely inaccurate and they have not been confirmed by the Home Office.
She told the Commons that “first-rate-assured” figures on Ukraine’s family visa regime will be released on Monday evening.
Housing Secretary Michael Gove said the government was processing ‘over 14,000’ applications for the family visa and it will be extended, with more details to be announced ‘later today and later this week’.
Mr Johnson said earlier: “Clearly this crisis is evolving all the time. I have said before that the UK will be as generous as possible and we intend to do so.
“We already have two very, very generous routes – so the family reunification route, which is not capped, which could potentially see hundreds of thousands of people coming to this country, plus the humanitarian route. of this program, people can sponsor people from Ukraine.”
The Prime Minister added that the UK government would not introduce a system allowing Ukrainian refugees to come to the UK “without any checks or checks”.
Analysis: Why have so few visas been issued to refugees wishing to come to the UK?
“What we won’t do, and let me be very clear, what we won’t do is have a system where people can come into the UK without any checks or any checks at all , I don’t think that’s the right approach,” he told broadcasters.
“But what we’re going to do is have a very, very generous system.”
Minister: The visa process “has only just begun”
Earlier this morning, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the UK government “has made it clear that we want to support Ukrainians seeking refuge,” adding that most of those who left Ukraine are currently in the neighboring countries.
Acknowledging that “only a small number” have come to the UK so far, Mr Cleverly told Sky News that “the process has only just begun”.
Meanwhile, Downing Street said a “humanitarian route” for refugees from Ukraine which was reportedly being considered by the Home Secretary was in fact a sponsorship scheme which had already been announced by the government.
Follow the Daily podcast on apple podcast, google podcast, Spotify, Loud speaker
A Downing Street spokesman told reporters: “We have set out the details of two routes we are putting in place to help displaced Ukrainians who want to come to the UK.
“We will give more details this week on the buddy program, which as I said will provide a route for Ukrainians without any family ties to the UK – and there is no limit to this program. This will accommodate as many Ukrainians as they wish to come and who have matching sponsors.”
Prime Minister: “More to do” on sanctions
Mr Johnson also defended the UK’s response to the crisis, adding that the UK government “wants to move as quickly as possible” by imposing sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s allies.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman later clarified that Mr Johnson would address the leaders of the United States, France and Germany at 3.30pm.
Mr Johnson is expected to exert more pressure on international leaders to take further steps to remove Russia from the SWIFT payments system, while pushing them to back his six-point plan to tackle Russian aggression.
Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday slammed the Home Office for ‘completely failing’ to understand the urgency of the crisis in Ukraine.
MPs debate Economic Crime Bill
It comes as MPs prepare to fast-track the Economic Crime Bill through the Commons this afternoon.
The legislation, which intends to target money laundering by foreign oligarchs, will mean foreign owners will have to declare their identity rather than using companies.
Read more: What sanctions do different countries around the world impose on Russia?
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said amendments to the Economic Crime Bill “would give us the ability to impose even more crippling penalties against Putin and his diet.
Labor is expected to lobby ministers to further reduce the deadline before UK property owned by foreigners must be registered under new plans.
