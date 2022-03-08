Emirates News Agency – Mohamed bin Zayed invites Indonesian President to visit UAE, witness signing of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement





ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2022 (WAM) — The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has invited Indonesian President Joko Widodo to visit to the United Arab Emirates to witness the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. This came in a written message delivered by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, to the President of Indonesia, at the presidential palace in Bogor, as part of the former’s official visit to the Asian nation, during of which he leads a delegation. composed of representatives from G42, an Abu Dhabi-based AI and cloud computing company, Abu Dhabi Ports, Abu Dhabi Growth Fund, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and a number of officials from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and other relevant departments. During the meeting, Al Mazrouei conveyed the greetings of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Governor of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, to the President of Indonesia, and their Highnesses’ wishes for further progress and advancement to his people. For his part, the Indonesian President welcomed the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and conveyed his greetings to the leaders of the United Arab Emirates. During the meeting, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure stressed the depth and breadth of the brotherly relations between the two nations and their strategic partnership as well as the will of the leaders of the United Arab Emirates to develop and strengthen the cooperation on all fronts. Al Mazrouei thanked the Indonesian side for inviting the UAE to participate in the G20 summit, which will be held in Indonesia in 2022. For his part, the Indonesian President hailed the privileged relations between the two countries and the development momentum championed by the UAE over the past fifty years, hailing the rapid and steady growth of their bilateral relations in various fields and sectors. He expressed the hope that this visit will contribute to further strengthen cooperation in various fields. The Minister of Energy was accompanied by Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Indonesia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and a number of officials, during a meeting. Emirati-Indonesian relations have grown significantly over the past few years, especially following His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s visit to the Asian nation in July 2019, which resulted in the signing of memorandums of understanding. worth $32 billion. Official visits by representatives of the two countries then followed to strengthen their bilateral relations and reflect the common will of their leaders to take cooperation to new heights. A number of Emirati companies are currently working on promising projects, including Indonesia’s first floating solar power plant by Masdar, and a project between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Indonesia’s Pertamina to develop petrochemicals and gas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://wam.ae/en/details/1395303027551 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos