Boris Johnson denies spies’ concerns over Yevgeny Lebedev’s peerage | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has denied intervening to secure a peerage for Evgeny Lebedev after intelligence officials warned it would pose a security risk, arguing such suggestions could be motivated by anti-Russian bias.

Responding to questions during a brief TV clip on Monday, the Prime Minister did not, however, deny having met the owner of the Russian-British newspaper at the start of the Covid pandemic in March 2020, shortly before the peerage was formalized. .

The Prime Minister, asked if he had overlooked concerns over Lebedev, who was made a peer in July 2020, replied: That is simply incorrect.

But what I can tell you is that it suits Putin’s agenda to try to characterize this as a struggle between the West and Russia. It suits his program to say that we NATO countries are anti-Russian, that European countries are now anti-Russian. And it’s very, very, very important that we convey the message that was not anti-Russian.

Keir Starmer has asked parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding Lebedev’s elevation to the Lords, following a new report that Johnson had intervened.

Such a move would obviously be extraordinary, but it’s not, Johnson said. When asked if he had met Lebedev, a longtime friend of his, in March 2020, Johnson ignored the question but did not deny it.

It is very, very important that this does not turn into a general feeling that we are against Russians, that any Russian living in the UK, any Russian who contributes to British society is suddenly under suspicion. It suits Putin’s agenda, he said.

Johnson’s spokesman said all peerages had been vetted by the House of Lords Appointments Committee (Holac) and that in Lebedev’s case it had been done in an entirely correct and correct manner.

The controversy surrounding Lebedev’s appointment was reignited by a Sunday Times article headlined: Lebedev granted peerage after spies dropped warning, which followed earlier reports in the Guardian and Signing time.

Johnson’s role in appointing Lebedev to a peerage has come under repeated scrutiny. Although Downing Street did not overrule security warnings at the appointment, sources close to the committee told the Guardian they felt compelled to accept his appointment at the time.

Lebedev’s nomination was initially rejected by Holac in March 2020 after security services raised concerns about his father, a former KGB officer. It finally came to fruition in July after his name was again hyped by Downing Street.

On the second occasion, in what was described as a back-and-forth, Security Service advice to Holac was reframed when additional context was provided, prompting the Appointments Committee to withdraw his objections to Lebedev. In their confirmation letter, committee members reportedly asked Johnson to examine Russian influence in the House of Lords.

Defending the peerage on Monday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly argued that Alexander Lebedev’s activities were irrelevant.

My dad was a former chartered surveyor, but I’m not. So what your father did for work is not entirely relevant, Cleverly told BBC Radio 4s Today.

Since taking his peerage in December 2020, Lebedev has only spoken once and never voted. Cleverly argued: there are many members of the House of Lords who are not active members of the House of Lords. Rather, it goes against this accusation that he somehow distorts British politics if he does not vote on British laws.

Asked if it was disappointing that Lebedev barely made it into the Lords, Johnson’s spokesman said: I didn’t ask him that specific question, but many have roles outside Parliament and you will be aware of the extended roles of this individual, whom you know well. of.