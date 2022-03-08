Politics
“Make their voices heard”: Turkish women fight against femicide
Istanbul (AFP) A group of women activists prepare banners ahead of a march in Istanbul: “Keep up the feminist rebellion,” one reads, “We don’t have to stick to your taboos,” says another.
The mood is joyful, but the reason for the gathering is not.
They were preparing for a rally on Tuesday – International Women’s Day – to protest femicide and urge Turkey to join a European convention protecting women from violence.
“March 8 is an opportunity for many women to make their voices heard,” activist Kubra Karagoz, 31, told AFP.
“The streets and squares belong to women, despite all the pressure to drive them out,” she said as she knelt down to write on a purple canvas.
– ‘Incompatible’ –
Turkey has seen a wave of feminist protests after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s abrupt withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention last year.
Turkey was the first country to sign the convention in 2011, which paved the way for a legal framework to combat, prevent and prosecute violence against women.
Ankara justified the withdrawal by saying the treaty had a hidden agenda to normalize homosexuality, in part because of its blanket ban on discrimination, including based on gender identity and sexual orientation.
The LGBTQ movement is “incompatible” with Turkey’s social and family values, government spokesman Fahrettin Altun said.
This decision still haunts women who complain of being deprived of legal guarantees in Turkey, where women won the right to vote in national elections in 1934, well ahead of many European countries and 10 years before France.
The pullout sparked huge protests, some of which saw clashes with police spraying tear gas at protesters.
The majority of women in the country know about the treaty, according to Canan Gullu, who heads the Federation of Women’s Associations of Turkey.
“For us, it’s still in place,” she says.
“Volunteer activists”
Turkey has seen an increase in femicides in recent years.
Last year, 416 women were killed, according to the We Will Stop Femicide platform. So far this year, 72 people have been killed.
Many are murdered by partners and relatives, and some have sparked an outcry.
In February this year, Huseyin Can Gokcek murdered his 16-year-old fiancée Sila Senturk in the northern town of Giresun after her family allegedly forced her into a relationship.
Well-known screenwriter Gani Mujde has joined a chorus of condemnations, saying those who let her be killed should “drown in the blood of child brides”.
“May the light in this girl’s eyes blind those who betrothed the 16-year-old and left her alone with her killer,” Mujde said.
Gullu said women are now at the forefront of the battle for better protection.
“The women’s movement has achieved social awareness, which is our pride, the result of standing up,” she told AFP.
“We don’t have a mercenary army. We don’t put anyone on the street by giving money. There are volunteer activists from all sides in this movement.”
“Escape Justice”
Following the withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, Erdogan promised a package of legal reforms providing for heavy penalties for violence against women.
The bill will be presented to the full parliament “as soon as possible”, he said at a women’s event last week.
But activists say that is not enough and want the convention reinstated.
“There’s no point in getting tougher sentences. Our problem is that the laws aren’t enforced,” said Elif Ege, 35, who describes herself as an independent feminist.
Human rights lawyer Nesibe Kiris said the takedown sent a clear message to the perpetrators, providing “an escape from justice and legitimacy to commit such crimes”.
But she added that women are more than ever mobilized to “influence society and politicians and thus impact judicial decisions”.
For Gullu, the battle can be difficult, but she insists that violence “is not fate”.
“Women are the motherland of women. We will support each other. We will remind women that they are not helpless,” she said.
“We will stand side by side, side by side, and win this fight.”
