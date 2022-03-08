Analysis: Donald Trump has a crazy theory on how to win the war in Ukraine





Over the weekend, the former president gave insight into how he might have handled the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine – and it’s a doozy.

“And then we say, ‘China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it,’ and then they start fighting each other and we sit and watch,” said concluded Trump.

The naivety here is enormous. (And that’s just the beginning of the problem.) Does Trump really think the Russians would be so easily fooled? That painting a Chinese flag on our planes is a big enough trick to fool the Russians?

What’s even worse than Trump’s apparent belief that this, uh, plan would work is what would happen if it worked. Does it really fall on the United States to have two nuclear-armed countries fighting each other? The instability this would cause on the world stage is literally unfathomable.

The Post reports that the Republican donor audience laughed when Trump offered his “pretend to be the Chinese” strategy. What’s much less clear is whether Trump was actually joking.

If the past is a prologue, there are many reasons to believe that it is not.

Remember this is a man who tried to buy Greenland from Denmark. And when they didn’t go, he abruptly canceled a planned visit to the country. “Denmark is a very special country with amazing people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our scheduled meeting in two weeks for another time,” he tweeted. at the time. He is also a man who sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin over US intelligence when it came to whether or not Russia actively interfered in the 2016 election. And a man who denigrated immigrants from Central America and Africa, insisting he wanted more immigrants from countries like Norway.

In short, Trump has shown us – time and time again – just how incredibly unorthodox he is when it comes to, well, pretty much everything.

Which means there’s absolutely no reason to give him the benefit of the doubt on his latest comments.

Which means a former president of the United States – and the frontrunner to be the 2024 Republican nominee – may well believe that the solution to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is to paint Chinese flags on planes. Americans hoping to start a continent-wide conflict between Russia and China.

Which, well, wow.

