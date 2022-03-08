Stephen Roach on Russian-Chinese relations during the war in Ukraine





The “best thing” China can do right now is broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, economist Stephen Roach has said. “There is only one person in the world, I think, who has influence over Vladimir Putin and that is [Chinese President] Xi Jinping,” Roach told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia.” “I mean, China really holds the trump card here and I think it’s up to Xi to seize this moment,” he added. Fighting has intensified in many cities across Ukraine and Putin has shown no signs of letting up. The United States, United Kingdom and European Union rushed to impose sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. China, however, said it would not participate in sanctions and refused to label Russia’s attack on Ukraine an invasion. Learn more about China from CNBC Pro China also abstained from voting on a United Nations resolution to reprimand Russia for invading Ukraine. Beijing instead encouraged negotiations and positioned itself further away from Russia than portrayed in early February during a high-profile meeting between Xi and Putin. At that meeting on the opening day of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the leaders announced a “limitless” partnership, promising to collaborate more against the West. Roach said China should instead “threaten to pull the rug out from under it” if Putin “doesn’t play ball.” He said it would be a mistake for Beijing to double down on its partnership with Moscow as the world puts extraordinary pressure on Russia. Roach said that would mark China as guilty by association for “a long, long time.” “He cannot afford to stay on this course, which would be a mistake of historic proportions for Xi Jinping,” Roach said. CNBC’s Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.

