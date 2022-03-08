Trump news today: Ex-AG says ex-boss derailed as MTG sparks anger with Vindman attack





Donald Trump has lambasted his former attorney general, Bill Barr, as he promoted a book painting an unflattering portrait of former presidents in recent weeks and months.

In a letter obtained by Axios, Mr. Trump calls Mr. Barr lethargic, writing: I imagine that if the book is like him, it will be long, slow and very boring. Mr Barr described how Mr Trump accepted his resignation after refusing to endorse the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen for Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the ex-president floated the idea that the United States should cover fighter jets with the Chinese flag and bomb crap from Russia. During a speech to elite GOP donors on Saturday, Trump said the country could put the Chinese flag on F-22s before attacking the country.

And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it and they start fighting each other and we sit and watch, the former president said with the public in mind, according to the Washington Post.

The F-22s are tactical fighters, not bombers, and the Chinese military does not use them. Nor is it usual for military aircraft to be identified from the ground by their flags.

HighlightsView latest update 1646726418Barr believes Capitol attack was not an insurrection

Former Attorney General William Barr does not believe the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol constituted an insurrection.

I did not consider it an insurrection. I mean, I think it was a riot that got out of hand, Mr. Barr said in an interview with NPR on Monday, as he described Mr. Trump as someone distracted by his own interest.

The former attorney general also dismissed chants from the pro-Trump crowd to hang Mike Pence as a propaganda-type thing and not a literal threat to the life of the then vice president.

US Attorney General Bill Barr holds a press conference on December 21, 2020

(Getty Pictures)

Namita Singh8 March 2022 08:00

1646724751Jury selection begins in Michigan governor kidnapping conspiracy trial

The jury selection process has begun in the trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her rapid response to Covid-19 during the early months of the pandemic.

In 2020, when the Democrat was trading barbs with President Donald Trump over his administration’s response to Covid-19, four people – Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Varry Croft Jr and Daniel Harris allegedly came up with a plot to kidnap the governor .

They are accused of doing gun drills in the woods and traveling to northern Michigan to scout his house and figure out how to blow up a bridge.

The plan was thwarted in October 2020, however, after the FBI allegedly infiltrated the group of six. While two of them, Ty Garbin and Kalen Franks pleaded guilty, the others denied the charges.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer poses for a photo after a General Motors event in Michigan on January 25, 2022

(Getty Pictures)

Namita Singh8 March 2022 07:32

1646721601Kellogg suggests deploying ballistic missile submarine to gauge Putin’s seriousness about nuclear threat

The Trump-era national security adviser flagged a creative solution to assessing the severity of nuclear threats by Vladimir Putin.

Retired US Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg suggested on Monday that the United States activate its entire fleet of ballistic missile submarines to see whether or not the Russian president is really bluffing about nuclear threats.

You know, we usually have between five and six ballistic missile submarine boomers at sea at any one time,” Mr. Kellogg said on Fox News.

Dump the entire fleet, put all the boomers we have at sea, and we can outfit them and send them there. And you say: Look, don’t go backing down from a nuclear concern that you have, he said. You know, go all in, bluff him, you know, he lets see if he’s really bluffing or not,

Namita Singh8 March 2022 06:40

1646719705 ‘Trump unhappy with Truth Socials’ failure to grab market’

Donald Trump, who launched his own social media platform – Truth Social – is unhappy with the app, the Daily Beast reported.

However, the former president was impeached twice, publicly putting on a brave face, even though he was heard swearing on the phone and asking things like, what the fuck is up with Truth Social, have said two sources familiar with the matter.

Mr Trump reportedly lamented the negative press as he demanded to know the reason behind the apps’ inability to dominate the market.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Rosen Shingle Creek on February 26, 2022 in Orlando, Florida

(Getty Pictures)

Namita Singh8 March 2022 06:08

1646717453Eastman rejects select committees’ allegation of criminal intent behind his legal advice to Trump

Lawyer John Eastman, who represented Donald Trump in a long-running lawsuit to overturn election results in four states that the former president lost in the 2020 election, on January 6 dismissed select commissions saying his attempts could constitute a criminal conspiracy.

Mr. Eastman said the panels’ arguments would criminalize good faith legal advice to a client, as he tries to protect the emails between himself and Mr. Trump by invoking attorney-client privilege.

It is based on lies, distortions taken from certain excerpts of closed-door testimony and innuendo, said Mr Eastmans’ lawyers, Anthony Caso and Charles Burnham, quoted by Politico.

The argument submitted in a court filing on Monday is an initial rebuttal of charges by the select committee seeking to persuade the federal judge to overturn Mr. Eastmans’ claim of privilege.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Rosen Shingle Creek on February 26, 2022 in Orlando, Florida

(Getty Pictures)

Namita Singh8 March 2022 05:30

1646717400Savannah Guthrie grills Barr for silence under Trump

Bill Barr, who served as attorney general under former President Donald Trump, was asked by NBC Savannah Guthrie why he didn’t speak out sooner when he believed Mr Trump was acting dangerously .

Mr Barr appeared on NBCs Today to promote his memoir about his time in the Trump administration, One Damn Thing After Another.

Oliver O’Connell8 March 2022 05:30

1646715720Ex-AG Bill Barr says he will still vote for Trump in 2024

Former Attorney General Bill Barr doesn’t want Donald Trump to be the 2024 GOP nominee, but if that happens, the former Justice Department chief says he can’t imagine voting for someone other.

Mr. Barr made the comments in an interview with NBC News, which aired on Monday. During the interview, Mr Barr heavily criticized his former boss for his efforts to overturn the election and his anger at people who objected to his false claims, but made it clear he was still a Republican faithful.

Oliver O’Connell8 March 2022 05:02

1646715258Trump kept out of Conservative donor meeting

Donald Trump has been sidelined from an annual high-level meeting with conservative political donors, CBS News reported.

The Global Forum event slated for this weekend as top economic adviser President Joe Bidens and other Democrats and Republicans critical of former President Trump were frozen.

Attendees include Mitch McConnell, who has repeatedly clashed with Mr Trump, and Gov. Doug Ducey, who pushed back against pressure from the former president not to certify Joe Bidens’ victory in Arizona.

Former US President Donald Trump gestures during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Rosen Shingle Creek on February 26, 2022

(Getty Pictures)

Namita Singh8 March 2022 04:54

1646714190Barr pushes back on Trump’s childish letter

Former Attorney General William Barr responded to President Donald Trump’s comments calling it slow and a big disappointment.

This is normal for the course. The (former) president is a man who, when he says something he doesn’t want to hear, he immediately throws a tantrum and personally attacks the person, Mr Barr told NBC. So I thought the letter was childish.

Namita Singh8 March 2022 04:36

1646712981Barr was a Bushie, says Trump

Donald Trump has referred to his former Attorney General William Barr as a Bushie, apparently referring to the time he served under President George HW Bush.

He was so afraid of being impeached that he went to the other side and they left him alone, Mr Trump said in a statement. Barr was a Bushie who never had the energy or skill to do the job he was set up to do.

Namita Singh8 March 2022 04:16

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-news-today-putin-bill-barr-jan-6-b2030717.html

