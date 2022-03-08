PM Modi tweets on decision to charge fees for 50% of private medical seats like government colleges

Lack of medical places in government colleges and skyrocketing fees in private colleges have pushed students to choose study abroad options. Amid the ongoing evacuation process of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine, the Indian government has announced that private colleges will have to provide 50% of their places at the expense of government colleges.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say that the decision to charge a fee of 50% of seats in private medical schools on par with government medical schools will benefit the “poor and middle class “.

NMC on Private Medical College Seat Fees

The National Medical Commission (NMC) issued an office memorandum a few days ago, mentioning the decision of 50% of reputable private colleges and university seats in the price of medical school seats. Moreover, it has been announced that it will be effective by the next academic session.

National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines state that fees for 50% of seats at private medical schools and reputable universities should be at the same level as those at government medical schools in a particular state will come into effect at from the next academic session, official sources said Wednesday.

The guidelines will have to be mandatorily implemented by each state’s fee-setting committee for their respective medical schools, they added.

