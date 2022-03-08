Politics
Boris Johnson wants a humanitarian coalition for Ukraine as part of a 6-point plan
Boris Johnson will ignore criticism of Britain’s offer to refugees from Ukraine by calling for an international humanitarian coalition to step up aid to the country.
A six-point action plan must also include the delivery of more weapons, renewed economic pressure on Vladimir Putin’s regime and a broader strengthening of western security, the prime minister will say.
In meetings with other world leaders, Mr Johnson will also warn of the creeping normalization of Russia’s brutal actions as it continues its invasion of Ukraine.
Diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis must be continued, but only on the basis of the full participation of the legitimate government of Ukraine, he will say.
The plan will be defined when Mr Johnson welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mark Rutte, the Dutch Prime Minister, to Downing Street on Monday.
The following day, he will welcome the leaders of the V4 group of central European nations, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia at the heart of the humanitarian crisis which crosses Europe.
The government has been criticized for refusing to waive visa rules to allow fleeing refugees to come to the UK, despite allowing family members to join Ukrainians already there.
By contrast, the EU, faced with a million refugees just over a week after the invasion, offered asylum to all Ukrainians for three years.
Nonetheless, Downing Street said the first point of Mr Johnson’s six-point plan would be to mobilize an international humanitarian coalition for Ukraine.
The UK has increased its aid to Ukraine and the region to 220 million, Number 10 said, and continues to supply defensive and lethal weapons to the country.
The Prime Minister outlines his plan after a planned mass evacuation of civilians from Mariupol failed after Russia continued to bombard the key southern city.
Ukraine has accused Moscow of violating a ceasefire meant to allow thousands to leave with civilians also unable to escape from the nearby town of Volnovakha.
Protests erupted on Saturday in Kherson, the only major city to have been captured by Russian forces so far.
Meanwhile, Putin has warned the West that he will view any no-fly zone over Ukraine as an act of war, after Ukraine’s president condemned NATO for ruling out the move.
Mr. Johnson will say, in an essay in The New York Times: Putin must fail and must be seen to have failed in this act of aggression.
It is not enough to express our support for the rules-based international order, we must defend it against a sustained attempt to rewrite the rules through military force.
The world is watching. It is not the future historians but the Ukrainian people who will be our judge.
