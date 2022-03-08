Analysis: The 20 craziest lines in Donald Trump’s letter to Lester Holt





Before the interview aired, former President Donald Trump sent a three-page letter to Holt repeatedly criticizing Barr, while continuing to push the 2020 voter fraud plot.

1. “He was slow, lethargic, and I realized early on that he never had what it took to make a great attorney general.”

This description of Barr provides a telling window into how Trump evaluates people: it’s all superficial, without substance. Here we go !

2. “It has become virtually worthless for law and order and election integrity.”

Why is “Law and Order” capitalized here? Is this a reference to the long-running NBC show? Curious minds want to know! And don’t even get me started on “election integrity.”

3. “They broke him like a trainer breaks a horse.”

Well, it’s a picture! Trump’s claim here is that Democratic threats to file contempt charges against Barr for his refusal to deliver Robert Mueller’s full report into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign essentially scared the attorney general, who has then granted all their wishes. You will be amazed to know that there is no real evidence to back up this claim by Trump.

4. “Despite enormous amounts of evidence, with much more produced after his departure, he refused to prosecute the fraud and irregularities that so openly took place in the 2020 presidential election.”

“The point is, we’ve looked at your people’s main claims, and that’s bullshit.” – Barr said in an excerpt from his forthcoming book published by The Wall Street Journal.

5. “Even the Mueller investigation, which found no collusion, should have gone much faster, especially after seeing all the information available and already at their disposal.”

What Mueller discovered was that there was no express agreement between the Trump campaign and the Russians to collude in hopes of getting Trump elected. As Mueller put it: “Although the investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked hard to achieve that outcome, and the campaign expected that Although it benefits electorally from information stolen and disseminated through Russian efforts, the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities. “

6. “As everyone knows, my campaign was spied on, and Bill Barr did nothing about it.”

In 2017, Trump – without any evidence – suggested that former President Barack Obama ordered wiretaps of Trump Tower phones during the 2016 campaign. And again earlier this year Trump insisted that a file from special counsel John Durham confirmed the espionage. He does not have. As Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler said last month, “The Durham dossier says a lot less than Trump claims. So far, Durham has not accused anyone of spying on Trump. In fact, the statute of limitations has already expired for a meeting key cited in the record.”

7. “I imagine that if the book looks like it, it will be long, slow and very boring.”

8. “Now he’s crawling in front of the media, hoping to get the acceptance he doesn’t deserve.”

On Monday, Barr told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie that he would vote for Trump if the former president ran again in 2024. So, yes.

9. “When I saw that the Department of Justice was not doing its job, I have every legal right to ask it, according to law and the Constitution.”

“Doing their job” should be understood here as “not doing what I wanted them to do”. Which is not the same as their job.

10. “It is now a fact that my campaign has been spied on. It is a betrayal which has now been confirmed by John Durham.”

“If third parties or members of the media have exaggerated, understated or otherwise misinterpreted the facts contained in the government’s motion, this in no way undermines the valid reasons for the government’s inclusion of this information.” – Durham wrote in a court filing.

11. “Despite the many crimes committed by the Biden family, I did not push Barr to prosecute them.”

[narrator voice] There is no evidence that the Biden family committed any crimes, let alone “many” crimes.

12. “While the things done were legendaryly corrupt, I thought it would be inappropriate for me to get personally involved.”

Not just corrupt. “Legendarily” corrupted.

13. “Turns out they spied in 2016 and, if possible, did much worse than that in 2020 — they rigged the election.”

It’s worth repeating Barr here: “The point is, we’ve looked at the main claims of your people, and that’s bullshit.”

14. “Barr’s lack of energy, drive and curiosity caused me to tell him things that should never have been necessary – but he was so lazy and cowardly that he never really understood. what was happening.”

According to Trump, there are two unforgivable sins: weakness and lack of energy. Barr had both!

15. “In other words, Bill Barr was a coward!”

Yes, you literally just said that.

16. “I never said ‘You have to hate Trump’, I said ‘If you haven’t seen the corruption in the election, so much of which has already come to light (and massive amounts up to now). ‘on this date), then you are not capable of being Attorney General. You have neither the energy nor the courage to stand up to the radical left. Please give me your letter of resignation.'”

This is not at all how Barr explained his departure from the White House. Here’s how Barr said it happened: “The next morning I got a call from Mark Meadows. I told him I wouldn’t surprise President Trump by leaving unannounced. December 14, the day all the states had certified their election results, effectively locking in Biden’s victory, I went to tell the president I would like to leave before Christmas.”

17. “The election was totally corrupt, and we had no one to fight that corruption because Bill Barr didn’t have the guts to do it.”

Again, here’s Barr: “The thing is, we’ve looked at your people’s main claims, and that’s bullshit.”

18. “I was President of the United States and was asked to give a speech on January 6. I went to the site, gave my speech, and returned to the White House.”

Trump conveniently leaves out what he said to the crowd gathered for the “Stop the Steal” rally. “We fight like hell,” he said. “And if you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country.”

19. “If they had accepted my offer, there would have been no ‘January 6th’ as ​​we know it.”

Trump has long said he offered to call up 10,000 or more National Guard troops by Jan. 6, 2021, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the idea. It’s his way of shitting away from responsibility for what happened that day. That’s not true either. “There is no clear evidence that Trump made such a request, and no evidence that Pelosi refused one,” PolitiFact said last year.

20. “Now the witch hunt continues with Shifty Adam Schiff, RINO Liz Cheney and other members of what I call the screening committee.”

Unnecessary capitalization? To verify. Name call? To verify. Yeah, that’s a good place to end.

