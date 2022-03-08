The war has caught Turkey between conflicting international and national interests





Russia’s war on Ukraine has caught neighboring Turkey between conflicting international and national interests. As a NATO member, Turkey toed the alliance line in condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine as a war and continued to supply the Ukrainian military with Bayraktar drones TB2 to target Russian forces. Turkey has banned all warships from passing through the strategic Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits connecting the Mediterranean to the Black Sea. To justify its ban, Turkey cited the 1936 Montreux Convention, which allows Ankara to restrict transit to warships during times of conflict or when Turkey itself is under threat. Commenting on Moscow’s request for the passage of four warships, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoghlu said, In a friendly way, we said [the] Russians not to transit through these ships. To maintain balance between the parties, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, urged him to ceasefire and offered to mediate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, with whom Erdogan is in telephone contact. Erdogan has a strong personal interest in securing the role of peacemaker in Ukraine as he seeks to end the international isolation caused by his regional unrest. He stoked tensions with Greece over the Aegean Sea; Cyprus on the exploitation of natural gas reserves off the islands; Israel for its support for Hamas; and Saudi Arabia and Egypt for its sponsorship of the Muslim Brotherhood. He angered the United States and NATO by buying Russia’s S-400 missile defense system, prompting the United States to cancel its sale of fighter jets to Turkey. National interests After granting basic NATO demands, Erdogan turned to Turkey’s national interests. He did not follow NATO’s lead in imposing sanctions on Russia or closing its airspace to Russian planes. Due to compelling strategic interests, Turkey and Russia have overcome external disputes. While Turkey supports Syrian jihadist groups in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province and Russia, the country’s government, Ankara and Moscow have prevented a major battle for Idlib for 2 years. They maintained reasonable relations although Turkey supported Azerbaijan in its war with Russia’s ally Armenia, while Turkey supported the west and Russia supported the east in the civil conflict in Libya. Turkey depends on Russia for its exports of wheat, refined and crude oil and nearly half of its natural gas supplies. Turkey earns foreign currency by exporting fruits, vegetables, machinery and vehicles to Russia and Russian tourists who flock to Turkish resorts. A Russian company is building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant. Finally, Turkey and Russia share the view that they have the right to seize territory from other countries. Turkey occupies northern Cyprus and enclaves in northern Syria; Russia the Donbass region and Crimea in Ukraine, Transnistria in Moldova and Abkhazia and South Ossetia in Georgia. Erdogan’s approach has paid off and Turkey is not on Moscow’s list of hostile countries that cannot do business with Russia until they get official permission.

