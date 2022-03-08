Bolton explains why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine under Trump





About a week ago, Donald Trump was apparently feeling a little defensive after his praise for Vladimir Putin got him into political trouble. This led him to release a ridiculous written statement in which he suggested he was responsible for rescuing NATO.

It is, as we discussed shortly after, completely insane: the only thing threatening the existence of NATO was Trump himself, who not only denigrated the alliance repeatedly, but who, repeatedly expressed interest in abandoning NATO altogether. By all accounts, it was a plan he intended to follow in a second term.

It was in this context that John Bolton, who served as the White House national security adviser during the tenure of former presidents, told the Washington Post late last week that he believed Trump would have withdrawn the United States of the NATO alliance during a second term. This was not a surprising observation, but note its possible relevance:

In a second Trump term, I think he may well have pulled out of NATO, Bolton said. And I think [Russian President Vladimir] Putin was waiting for this.

Let’s take a step back to consider how a quote like this fits into a larger context.

For Trump and his allies, it is a source of great pride that Putin did not invade any of his neighbors during the Republicans’ tenure in the White House. The Russian leader launched offenses against neighboring countries in 2008, 2014 and 2022, but between January 2017 and January 2021 Putin showed restraint.

This, we were told to believe, is clear evidence of… something.

The standard line of the right is built on two pillars. The first is the idea that Trump was so strong and unpredictable that Russian authoritarianism was simply too afraid to provoke the Republican. The second is the belief that when the United States withdrew from Afghanistan, it signaled to Moscow that it was weak and indifferent to international military crimes.

The first argument is so ridiculous that its surprising Republicans would even peddle it. Trump spent four years making almost comical efforts to make Putin happy, to the point that the then-president’s director of national intelligence later admitted he feared Trump had been compromised by the Kremlin.

As for the Afghanistan claim, a favorite of many leading Republicans, it’s not much better. Putin’s concern for Ukraine goes back much further than last summer. Indeed, there is evidence that Russia began building up military forces around the Ukrainian border months before US forces left Kabul.

The idea that Putin would have altered his years-long ambitions in Ukraine if only President Biden had agreed to keep thousands of American troops in Afghanistan clearly contradicts everything we know about recent events. (Also, if the right were serious about this rhetorical line of attack, it could lead to sensitive questions about the geopolitical effects of Trump’s February 2020 deal with the Taliban to end the war of several decades. Did this signal weakness in Moscow?)

So if the standard Republican explanation isn’t serious, what’s the real reason?

In an article that generated an unusual amount of hate mail, I recently argued that Putin exercised restraint during the Trump era because Russian authoritarianism saw no need to mess with a good thing. The basic idea, which I was happy to see endorsed by others, is that Trump’s actions were consistent with Moscow’s goals and that an invasion of Ukraine risked upsetting the balance.

Putin wanted to undermine the NATO alliance and Trump undermined the NATO alliance. Putin wanted to weaken the EU, and Trump made little effort to express his contempt for the EU. Putin wanted to help the authoritarians, and Trump got closer to the authoritarians. Putin wanted to hurt Ukraine and Trump launched an extortion scheme that threatened to hurt Ukraine. Putin wanted to weaken the American political system, and Trump was disconcertingly aggressive in trying to weaken the American political system.

All this to say, why would Putin rock the boat when Trump was already steering him in the Kremlins’ preferred direction?

But Bolton offered a related explanation that is entirely believable: Putin saw an American president move in a direction Moscow liked, and the Russian leader was waiting for Trump to finish the job.

Postscript: In case it’s not obvious, this shouldn’t be taken as any endorsement of Bolton’s hyper-hawkish worldview, which I’ve harshly criticized on numerous occasions for many years.

Rather, Bolton’s perspective on stories like these matters precisely because of his influential role on Team Trump.

