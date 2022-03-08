Did Xi Jinping miscalculate by aligning himself with Vladimir Putin?

Tony Walker is a board member of The Conversation.

As Russia attempts to intimidate Ukraine and, presumably, install a puppet regime, stumbles into its second week, it is clear that the Kremlin miscalculated on several fronts.

Ramil Sitdikov/AP Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Chinese leaders’ alignment with Putin would have been awkward with previous leaders, who understood that China’s best interests were served by avoiding costly entanglements.

Ukrainian resistance is proving more resilient than expected, and a global response, led by the United States, has been more unified and more damaging to Russian interests than might have been expected.

If it does not turn into a debacle for Vladimir Putin, the war in Ukraine poses risks for his mandate. Russia’s economic stability is in jeopardy in the face of global economic sanctions the likes of which have not been seen in a generation or more.

Putin’s apparent inability to anticipate the scale of a coordinated international reaction to his recklessness remains a mystery.

However, in all this there is a more important question. It has to do with China conflicting answers to Russia’s ruthless violation of the sovereignty of a neighboring country.

In the diplomatic history of the People’s Republic, there has been a constant theme. This goes back to Premier Zhou Enlais’ statement of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistenceadopted by the Bandung Conference of Non-Aligned Countries in 1955.

Since then, China has used these five principles, which begin with mutual respect for each nation’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as a diplomatic shield to refute criticism of its conduct at home and assert its views abroad.

Beijing, of course, has not always adhered to these five principles, such as its 1978 invasion of Vietnam, or its persistent border clashes with India, or its aggressive pursuit of territorial ambitions in the South China Sea.

China’s Use of the Five Principles to Attack Others and Defending Its Own Misconduct Has Been Nothing Otherwise opportunistic.

PA Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai dines with US President Richard Nixon in 1972.

On the other hand, there has hardly been a more flagrant violation of national sovereignty, and therefore of the Five Principles, than Russia has used brute force to bring a neighboring country to heel.

China’s responses to the Russian invasion have been contradictory. On the one hand, he sought to justify Putin’s scheme by suggesting that a US-led NATO had brought itself to such a result by refuse to disavow Ukrainian participation.

On the other hand, he tried to reaffirm his faith in non-interference in the sovereign affairs of another country.

It was an unedifying spectacle, and one that called into question both the firmness of Chinese diplomacy and the judgment of its supreme leader, Xi Jinping.

Even though this is Putin’s war, it is also Xi’s most difficult and confusing time on the world stage. If Putin and Xi intend to inaugurate a new world ordertheir experience of moving the world building blocks is not going well.

A simple question arises. Will Xi continue to double down on a bad bet on Putin’s recklessness, or will he seek cover in China’s traditional adherence to the principles Zhou Enlai established three-quarters of a century ago? ?

Simply put, Xi’s unfortunate alignment with Putin, in which the Chinese leader said in a joint statement in February, the Russian leader was his best friend, putting him in a diplomatic stalemate?

If Putin miscalculated all of this, so did Xi, in a year of great significance to him personally.

In the history of the Chinese Communist Party, no event has more importance than the sessions, every five years, of the national party congress.

The 20th session of the NPC since the founding of the Community Party of China in 1921 will be held in October.

As things stand, Xi is expected to be nominated for another five-year term as general secretary of the Communist Party of China and president. This would violate the convention introduced during the Deng Xiaoping era that limited such leadership roles to two terms.

Jae C. Hong/AP Chinese President Xi Jinping salutes during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 4, 2022, in Beijing.

Xi’s confirmation will raise questions about whether he is installed as leader of the Communist Party for life.

From Xi’s perspective, he won’t want there to be questions about his judgment in the run-up to this event.

What is sometimes overlooked in assessments of what is happening politically in China is that behind the scenes debate and controversy, often bitter, are an integral part of leadership maneuvers. Power struggles are not absent from this process.

The stakes are high in the world’s most populous country, and soon greater economy in US dollars. China is already the biggest on a purchasing power parity basis.

Xi’s alignment with a Russian miscalculation is clearly not in his or China’s interest.

In this, the US-led response to Putin’s war in Ukraine increases the costs for China in its policy toward Taiwan. A global pushback against Chinese adventurism across the Taiwan Strait would eclipse what is currently happening in Eastern Europe.

Within the Chinese leadership, there will be those who will undoubtedly return to the principles on which effective Chinese diplomacy has relied since the days when the Chinese leadership was emerging from the non-aligned movementfrom the Deng Xiaoping era to those of Xi’s predecessors, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao.

Deng’s 24-character diplomatic strategy, which emerged in 1990 in response to China’s isolation after the Tiananmen Square bloodshed, guided Beijing for more than a generation until Xi began to preside over a more assertive foreign policy.

Freely translated, Dengs advice has been:

Observe calmly; securing our position; deal with business calmly; hide our abilities and bide our time; be good at maintaining a low profile; and never claim leadership.

In the years that followed, Deng’s words were truncated to read hide our abilities and bide our time to suggest that he advocated a foreign policy of cover-up. On this question, there is no definitive answer.

Andrei Gorchkov / AP Russia’s economic stability is in jeopardy in the face of global economic sanctions the likes of which have not been seen in a generation or more.

Since succeeding Hu Jintao as party leader in 2012, Xi has strayed from the Zhou and Deng principles in conducting Chinese foreign policy.

His alignment with Putin would have been awkward for Zhou and Deng, who both understood that China’s best interests were served by avoiding entanglements that would incur unnecessary costs.

In Xi’s case, the costs could indeed be very high. Nothing would serve China’s interests less than a disruption in global trade flows and a possible recession caused by the overreach of its main ally.

China’s economic well-being, and indeed Xi’s own tenure, depends on the country’s continued economic growth and dominance as a commercial center. Currently, China accounts for about 19%, or almost one-fifth, of global growth and 15% of global trade.

A shake-up that would hamper China’s ability to continue to export and grow its economy would indeed be very bad news for Xi, whose grip on power depends to a large extent on his ability to continue to improve the level of life.

All of this begs to question Xi’s judgment and ability to endure in a system that can be unforgiving.

Tony Walker is the Vice-Chancellor’s colleague at La Trobe University

This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.