How Narendra Modi strikes the perfect balance between Russia and Ukraine, asks both sides to engage in dialogue

The prime minister held separate phone calls with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin today, the second and third such talks since Russia launched its military offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sparing no effort in his attempts to ensure his administration evacuates all nationals stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

Since the start of the offensive on February 24, he has been in constant contact with the leaders of the two countries Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy and urged them to support India’s attempts to evacuate its citizens from the conflict zone. .

As the Prime Minister spoke to the two leaders on Monday, we take a look back at his links to the two leaders and what they said to each other on the matter.

Modi and Zelensky

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for around 35 minutes on Monday, during which he urged his support for the evacuation of around 700 Indian students stranded in the northern city of Sumy -eastern Ukraine.

According to a PTI report, a source said, “Prime Minister Modi has requested continued support from the Ukrainian government in the ongoing efforts for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sumy.”

It was also reported that Zelenskyy briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the need to counter “Russian aggression against his country and India appreciated Ukraine’s commitment to lead a peaceful dialogue at the highest level with Moscow”.

After their phone conversation, the Ukrainian president even tweeted:

Importantly, this is the second such interaction between Narendra Modi and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier on February 26, the two leaders had spoken, during which Narendra Modi called for an immediate end to the violence and expressed India’s readiness to contribute in any way to the peace efforts.

Press Agency PTI also reported that the Prime Minister had expressed his deep anguish over the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office reads: “President Zelenskyy briefed the Prime Minister in detail on the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine. The Prime Minister expressed his deep anguish over the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict. He reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and return to dialogue, and expressed India’s readiness to contribute in any way to the peace efforts. »

Modi and Putin

The prime minister also had a 50-minute phone call with Vladimir Putin shortly after his conversation with Zelenskyy.

During the conversation, Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of safe evacuation of Indian citizens from the Ukrainian city of Sumy at the earliest. He also urged him to speak directly with Ukrainian President Zelensky, in addition to ongoing negotiations between their teams.

Government sources added that Prime Minister Modi appreciated the ceasefire announcement and the establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including Sumy.

According to a NDTV report, President Putin reportedly assured Modi of any possible cooperation in the evacuation of Indian nationals from the war-torn country.

This is the third conversation between the two leaders, who share a good relationship, since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Previously, the two leaders held talks on March 2 during which they discussed the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin statement, Putin stressed that all necessary instructions had been given and that the Russian military was doing everything possible to ensure the safe withdrawal of Indian citizens from the war zone and their return to their homeland.

The Russian side, in particular, is trying to organize an urgent evacuation of a group of Indian students from Kharkov (the Russian name for Kharkiv) through the humanitarian corridor along the shortest route to Russia, it said. -he declares.

At the same time, according to the latest information, these students are in fact taken hostage by the Ukrainian security forces, who use them as human shields and prevent them by all means from leaving for Russian territory. Responsibility in this case lies entirely with the Kyiv authorities, he said.

Earlier, Modi spoke with the Russian strongman on February 25, a day after Vladimir Putin announced the special military operation against Ukraine. In fact, Modi was the first world leader to speak to Putin after the Russian president ordered the military operation in Ukraine.

At the time, Modi called for an immediate cessation of violence and stressed that differences between Russia and NATO could only be resolved through “honest and sincere” dialogue.

Many observe that Modis’ repeated phone calls to Putin are an extension of his good and friendly ties with the Russian president.

One cannot forget that Putin described India as a great power and a proven friend when he visited India in December last year.

We see India as a great power, a friendly nation and a proven friend… Relations between our countries are growing,” he reportedly said at the time.

Reacting to the comments, Narendra Modi said that the Indo-Russian friendship has remained a constant despite many fundamental changes on the world stage and the two countries have cooperated closely while paying attention to each other’s sensitivities.

With contributions from agencies

