Trump: US should put Chinese flags on F-22 planes and bomb Russia | donald trump





In a speech to Republican donors in New Orleans, Donald Trump said the United States should put the Chinese flag on F-22 planes and bomb Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

The Washington Post reported the remarks, which were made on Saturday evening.

As a laugh, the newspaper said, the former president said: And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it, then they start fighting each other against others and we sit and watch.

According to the Post, Trump also called NATO a paper tiger, said the US military had won skirmishes against Russian troops while he was president and said he was tougher on Vladimir Putin than anyone else. American leader.

Trump has been harshly criticized for praising the Russian leader since the start of the invasion. He also said the invasion was a mistake.

In his speech to about 250 of the Republican Party’s top donors at the elite Four Seasons hotel, the Post said, Trump echoed GOP talking points against Joe Biden, saying Putin wouldn’t have invaded the Ukraine if he, Trump, had always been in power.

I knew Putin very well, Trump said. He wouldn’t have. He never would have.

Russia intervened in the 2016 US election in favor of Trump. The investigation into that interference produced criminal convictions of Trump aides and ample evidence that Trump may have tried to obstruct justice.

As president, in Helsinki in July 2018, Trump deferred to Putin in public and met with him in private, without close associates.

In 2019, Trump suspended military aid to Ukraine in an attempt to smear Biden, leading to the first of two impeachments.

No one has ever been tougher on Russia than me, Trump said in New Orleans.

The Post reported that Trump also praised North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un for having complete control of his country.

Much of the rest of the speech, according to the newspaper, was devoted to Trump’s lie that his loss to Biden was caused by voter fraud.

Trump attacked two Republicans who rejected the lie: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, whom Trump called stupid, corrupt, and his own former vice president, Mike Pence, who presided over the certification of election results after the deadly riot at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The Post reported that several people said Trump had spoken too long and seemed to ramble more in the past 30 minutes.

Under legal pressure over his business and political affairs, Trump looks set to run again in 2024. He remains the dominating presence in the possible field’s polls. In New Orleans, he said of the next candidate: I wonder who that might be.

According to the Post, the mob broke into Trump’s home! songs.

