Why Boris Johnson is Volodymyr Zelensky’s new best friend
Johnson and his top team, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, have been among the most strident and hard-hitting voices against the Kremlins’ military buildup and invasion.
Whitehall’s battered bureaucracy and Russian-oiled City of London have been unable to keep up with this Downing Street locomotive, leaving the Johnson administration struggling to get sanctions or new visa regimes on the drawing board as quickly as Europeans and Americans.
But that didn’t deter Johnson. Over the weekend, he sought even more blatantly to place himself at the forefront of the anti-Putin effort.
He published a six-point plan on Sunday, along with a 1,300-word article in The New York Times it was actually a summary of what the West was doing.
He did, however, provide a timely and critical warning that allies should not allow the creeping normalization of what Russia is doing in Ukraine.
On Monday, he then put himself at the head of an international support group for Ukraine, which will coordinate the efforts of the international community to provide long-term and unwavering assistance, now and in the future.
To be fair, there’s money where his mouth is. Pledging an additional $100 million ($180 million) in aid on Monday, Johnson claimed Britain was now Ukraine’s largest bilateral humanitarian donor. It has injected 400 million into the crisis so far.
There is also a reasonably strong base for British activism in Ukraine. A year after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Britain launched Operation Orbital, an ongoing military training mission that has helped modernize and hone the capabilities of Ukraine’s armed forces.
He’s overshadowed by American support, of course, but he’s kept Britain near the top of Ukraine’s dance chart.
Although Operation Orbital is no secret, it was not carried out with much fanfare. But that’s not Johnson the way: he’s a journalist and a romantic, with the rhetoric to match.
[Putin] underestimated the Ukrainians, their heroic resistance and their leader, Johnson said in his latest statement Monday.
He underestimated the unity of the West. And we will continue to build this unity in the days to come, to ensure that Putin fails in this catastrophic invasion of Ukraine.
It’s hard not to feel slightly taken aback by Johnson’s rhetoric.
It is true that the embattled Zelensky and his people need all the moral and material support the West can muster. If it’s effusive and generous, so much the better.
But Johnson has a long history of disappointing or abandoning those who rallied around him, and of making easy promises that predictably proved difficult to redeem.
So his moving cadenzas can’t help but evoke, however unwittingly or uneasily, the sense of a future in which inevitable disappointment has ensued.
Maybe this time will be different. Maybe Johnson will have the stamina and focus to pull it off. Perhaps he will continue to support Ukraine to the end even in the sad but very likely event that it becomes more difficult, costly and unpopular. And perhaps his absolute wish that Putin will fail is not yet another of Johnson’s hostages to fortune.
This is no time for cynicism. But for many Downing Street watchers, it’s a hard habit to break.
